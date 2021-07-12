Coaches who will travel with the Indian athletes to the Tokyo Olympics

If any athlete wins medals they rightfully get all the media attention, but the coaches who guided them to the medals go unnoticed at times. While the nation basks in the glory of the athlete who earns a podium finish, the coach of the athlete selflessly steps aside.



It is necessary that much like the athlete who has won a medal, his/her coach, too, get the deserved recognition. Here, we take a look at the coaches of Indian athletes or teams who will be travelling to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics along with the athletes.

Tae Sang Park (Badminton)

A former South Korean international, Tae Sang Park, has been training India's premier badminton player PV Sindhu for some time. The 42-year-old will be a part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, alongside two other badminton coaches.

Agus Santoso (Badminton)

An Indonesian national, Agus Dwi Santoso, has been coaching the men's singles player Sai Praneeth. The Indian chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand decided not to travel to the Tokyo Olympics to accommodate Santoso in the contingent.

Mathias Boe (Badminton)

The 41-year-old Danish player has been training the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. He will also be a part of the nine member, including four players, Indian badminton contingent for the Tokyo Olympics.

Graham Reid (Hockey)

A former Australian international, Graham Reid, was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's hockey team in the year 2019. The current Indian setup has taken some very good strides under his tutelage, and the 57-year-old would be eyeing to guide India to its first Olympic medal in hockey since the 1980 Games in Moscow.

Sjoerd Marijne (Hockey)

A Dutch by birth, Sjoerd Marijne was named as the coach of the Indian women's hockey team in the year 2017. The 47-year-old has played a pivotal role in the development of women's hockey in the country in recent years, and will be eyeing to leave a mark with his team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ismail Baig (Rowing)

Ismail Baig has been the Indian chief coach of Rowing since the year 1999. Under his guidance, India has clinched as many as 156 international medals, including two gold medals at the Asian Games. The 55-year-old is expected to accompany the men's lightweight doubles scull pair of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh at Tokyo.

Laxman Manohar Sharma (Gymnastics)

Laxman Manohar Sharma is just 27-year-old but is expected to travel to Tokyo as the coach of the lone Indian gymnast to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, Pranati Nayak. Sharma has been caught up in a controversy with the former coach of Nayak, Minara Begum, claiming that she should be the one accompanying Pranati Nayak to Tokyo.

CA Kuttappa (Boxing)

CA Kuttappa took over as the chief coach for men's boxing in India in the year 2018. The Dronacharya awardee has played a significant role in the rise of Indian boxing as a force after the disappointment at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and is expected to travel alongside the nine qualified boxers for the Tokyo Olympics.

Ali Qamar (Boxing)

A former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Ali Qamar, was appointed as the chief coach for women's boxing in the country in the year 2019. Under his guidance, more than one woman Indian pugilist has made it to the Olympics for the first time in history.

Chhote Lal Yadav (Boxing)

Chhote Lal Yadav is the personal coach of the Indian boxing legend Mary Kom. He has been training Kom since the last five years and was recently named in the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) list for coaches to travel for the Tokyo Olympics.

Nicola Zanotti (Fencing)

The first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, Bhavani Devi, has been training under the tutelage of Nicola Zanotti for the past five years in Italy. With the 27-year-old's qualification to the Olympics being a watershed moment in Indian sports, Zanotti is expected to make it to Tokyo as a part of the Indian contingent.

Shako Bentinidis (Wrestling)

A Georgian national, Shako Bentinidis, has been training India's star wrestler Bajrang Punia since a long time. The 45-year-old, who competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, is expected to get the nod to travel to Tokyo, being the coach of one of India's best medal bets.

Woller Akos (Wrestling)

Woller Akos is the personal coach of the star wrestler Vinesh Phogat. The Hungarian has played a great role in the rise of Vinesh after the disappointment at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Akos is expected to travel with Vinesh as a part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics.

Pavel Smirnov (Shooting)

Pavel Smirnov is the pistol shooting coach who has been working with the Indian shooters since the 2012 London Games. As per media reports, Smirnov will be the only one of the two coaches who will be present with the Indian shooters for the entire duration of the Tokyo Olympics.

Oleg Mikhailov (Shooting)

Oleg Mikhailov has been training the Indian rifle shooters since the year 2017. He is expected to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics and stay with the Indian shooters for the entire duration of the Olympics along with Pavel Smirnov, as per media reports.

Suma Shirur (Shooting)

With multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medals under her belt, Suma Shirur is the High-Performance Coach of the junior Indian rifle team. The Arjuna awardee is expected to travel to Tokyo with the Indian contingent, assisting Mikhailov.

Samaresh Jung (Shooting)

Samaresh Jung has multiple Commonwealth Games medals and an Asian Games medal against his name in pistol shooting. The 51-year-old is expected to travel to Tokyo with the Indian shooting contingent.

P Radhakrishnan Nair (Athletics)

P Radhakrishnan Nair is the chief coach of athletics in India. He was appointed in December last year by the Athletics Federation of India and is expected to travel to Tokyo with the 26-member Indian athletics contingent for the Olympics.

Galina Bhukarina (Athletics)

A track athlete who competed for the Soviet Union, Galina Bhukarina is the head of 400m and relay teams at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala. The 76-year-old is expected to travel with the India contingent to train the men's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m team at Tokyo.

Mohinder Singh Dhillon (Athletics)

Mohinder Singh Dhillion is a Dhronacharya winning shot put coach. He has been training the current National Record and Asian Record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor since the year 2013 and will be travelling to Tokyo to train his ward.

Uwe Hohn (Athletics)

Uwe Hohn is the national coach for javelin throw. With three of his students - Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh and Annu Ranni, having made it to the Tokyo Olympics, Hohn, too, is expected to travel to Tokyo. The 58-year-old German is the only player in history to throw the javelin to a distance of more than 100m and was recently embroiled in a controversy with his players.

Rajmohan K (Athletics)

Rajmohan coach is a 400m coach, and is expected to travel to the Tokyo Olympics with the relay teams. He joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI) as national athletics coach in 2018.

Amrish Kumar (Athletics)

Amrish Kumar is a 3000m steeplechase coach. The 48-year-old is expected to travel to Tokyo with the 3000m steeplechaser and one of India's brightest prospects currently in athletic, Avinash Sable.

Alexander Artsybashev (Athletics)

Alexander Artsybashev is the national coach for racewalking. He is expected to accompany the likes of KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla, Priyanka Goswami, Bhawana Jat, and Gurpreet Singh to the Tokyo Olympics.

N Ramesh (Athletics)

N Ramesh is the national coach for women's sprint. He is expected to travel to Tokyo alongside the star sprinter Dutee Chand, who has qualified in 100m and 200m for the Olympics.

S Murali (Athletics)

S Murali is the father and personal coach of long jumper Murali Sreeshankar. He is expected to join his son, who is one of India's medal hope, on the flight to Tokyo.

Rakhi Tyagi (Athletics)

Rakhi Tyagi is the personal coach of discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur. The 25-year-old Kaur has been in stupendous form in recent times, and with her coach expected to travel with her to the Olympics, one can surely expect a tremendous show from her.

Note: This is not an official list of coaches or support staffs who would be travelling to the Tokyo Olympics. A lot of other names, too, are expected to travel with the Indian contingent. This article will be edited as per the official announcement.

