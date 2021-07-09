"I have been cheated," says gymnast Pranati Nayak's long-time coach Minara Begum

West Bengal's Pranati Nayak will be the lone Indian gymnast going into the Tokyo Olympics. Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in the vault event at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in 2019 was assured of an Olympics berth after qualifying via the Continental quota when the Senior Asian Championships, which were scheduled to be held in China from May 29, were cancelled due to the pandemic. Nayak was the reserve behind a Sri Lankan gymnast for the Asian quota.



In February 2019, Minara retired from Sports Authority of India (SAI) but she continued to be Pranati's coach. Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia during April 2019 and World Championship at Stuttgart during October 2019. Sharma, who just assisted Pranati with online training during the lockdown in 2020, now has recommended his name, who will be going to Tokyo along with Nayak.

However, Nayak is now being assisted by her newly appointed coach Laxman Manohar Sharma, which has aggrieved her long-time coach and mentor, Minara Begum, who has been coaching her for the last 18 years.

Minara feel disgruntled as she has been axed just before the Olympics. In an exclusive conversation with The Bridge, the 61-year-old veteran coach said, " I have simply been a victim of politics. I have trained Pranati since 2003. There is no such rules that even I am retired from SAI, I cannot coach Nayak personally. If you see, Nayak's performances in the Asian Championships, where she won a bronze and also World Championships, because of which she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, she was with me at the time. How can everyone forget my contribution overnight and give Sharma credit?"



Nayak took up gymnastics at the age of eight. Her father took her to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus at Kolkata, but they were turned down because young Nayak was too frail. That's when they met Minara, who took Pranati under her wings.

Nayak was determined, and she found an able coach-cum-mentor in Minara Begum. Minara not only took care of Nayak's education and meals, but she also taught her the nuances of gymnastics. Pranati blossomed under Minara Begum's tutelage and quickly established herself as the one to watch out for in Indian gymnastics. Her consistent performances helped her gain a job with the Indian Railways and she continues to work there.



After her Asian Championship bronze, Pranati had ramped up her vaulting proficiency – even scoring 14.20 at the last major international event.

"I was with Pranati till October 2019. When the lockdown was imposed, I continued to give her instructions online. But, because of politics, I was left in the lurch. I have been subjected to politics quite several times by sports administers. During the Asian Games, India had sent four gymnasts, and two of them were coached by me. Yet, I was not allowed to join them.



"When Laxman was appointed to go to Tokyo, I was surprised Pranati never protested. Who knows whether she was pressurised. But I feel like I have been cheated on. I didn't only train Pranati but took care of everything related to her. Whatever was the requirement, I fulfilled for her. From her pan card to passport, even her gymnastics costumes were decided by me," says a heartbroken Minara.

"Today, Laxman takes charge of everything, he keeps Nayak's phone with himself and doesn't let us speak to her. The rest of my students try to call Nayak but cannot reach out," she adds.