Tokyo Olympics staff accused of raping woman inside Games venue

A 30-year-old university student from Uzbekistan who was appointed as a part-time staff for Tokyo Olympics was arrested on Sunday after he was accused of raping a fellow staff member at the event's venue last week.



According to The Japan Times, the man identified as Davronbek Rakhmatullaev allegedly raped the victim on Friday.



The accused was appointed at the National Stadium in Tokyo to provide meals to the press staff. Kyodo News sourced police to report the man sexually assaulted the victim at one of the aisles of the seats in the stadium.



The woman filed a police case on Saturday saying she met the alleged rapist during the rehearsal of the Olympics opening ceremony held at the stadium Friday.



NHK reported that Rakhmatullaev has denied the allegations and told investigators that the woman did not refuse his advances. The police department is still investigating the case.



According to police, Rakhmatullaev entered Japan in 2014 and is currently on a leave of absence from a university in Aichi Prefecture. He was believed to have stayed at a hotel in Tokyo to go to work at the stadium.



The report further adds woe to the overall reputation of the Games where two athletes had become the first to test positive for COVID-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village.



South African footballers Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi, as well as video analyst Mario Masha, were ein isolation after testing positive for the virus.

