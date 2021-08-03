Tokyo Olympics: Men's Football: Semi-Final Mexico vs Brazil Live Blog, Catch all the live action here

The first semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics in the Men's football event is a clash between the last two gold medalists. Mexico won the gold in London, while Brazil beat Germany to win the gold medal in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The match kicks off at 1:3pm IST. Stay tuned in this space to catch all the live action from the semi-final.

The last time these two sides met in an Olympic game, It was the final of the 2012 Olympics, a young Hulk found the back of the net at Wembley in the dying seconds of the game, but Oribe Peralta had already bagged a brace to propelMexico to a 2-1 win and their only Olympic football gold to date.

Brazil had their redemption four years later, when Neymar scored the winning penalty for them in the Maracana Stadium at the Rio Olympics to give them their first Olympic gold medal in men's football.