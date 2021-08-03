Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Tokyo Olympics: Men's Football: Semi-Final Japan vs Spain Live Blog, Catch all the live action here

The second semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics is between Japan and Spain, the hosts nation would be hoping that beat former World Champions to get a chance to fight for the gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics: Mens Football: Semi-Final Japan vs Spain Live Blog, Catch all the live action here
X
By

Siddharth Mishra

Published: 3 Aug 2021 7:05 AM GMT

The second semi-final between Japan and Spain promises to be an entertainer. The host nation will be led by their Real Madrid star-kid Takefusa Kubo, while Spain's key player this tournament has been Barcelona wonder kid Pedri.

The match kicks-off at 16:30 pm IST. Stay tuned in this space to catch all the live action from the coveted semi-final.

Tokyo Olympics Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X