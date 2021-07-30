Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 7 LIVE, July 30 — Deepika Kumari into the quarterfinals —Updates, results, blog, scores
Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 7
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics. On Day 7 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see some exciting events and players competing in different events including Athletics, Archery and Shooting
Eyes will be on Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker, as they will compete in the Women's 25m Air Pistol event. Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 7:
Live Updates
- 30 July 2021 1:17 AM GMT
Athletics: Avinash Sable finishes 7th
Avinash Sable finished 7th in Round 1 - Heat 2 of the Men's 3000m Steeplechase. He created history for India as he set the National Record.
- 30 July 2021 1:08 AM GMT
Manu Bhaker in action up next
The third relay of the Women's 25m Pistol Rapid stage is expected to start in around 20 minutes for now.
- 30 July 2021 1:07 AM GMT
Shooting: Manu falls to 7
The second relay of Women's 25m Pistol Rapid Stage comes to a close, and Rahi Sarnobat maintains her 32nd spot in the standings. Manu Bhaker, on the other hand, has fallen down to 7th even without shooting in the day so far.
- 30 July 2021 12:56 AM GMT
Golf : Anirban to 11th position
Anirban Lahiri slipped off from 10th to 11th position
- 30 July 2021 12:47 AM GMT
Archery : Quarterfinals
Quarterfinals to begin at 11:15 AM
- 30 July 2021 12:45 AM GMT
Archery: Deepika into the Quarterfinals
Deepika won the match against ROC's Ksenia Perova and made it into the quarterfinals
- 30 July 2021 12:39 AM GMT
Archery Set 4 : It's a Draw
Deepika 9 8 9
Perova 9 8 9
Draws
- 30 July 2021 12:37 AM GMT
Deepika takes the lead!!!
Deepika won the third set leading with 4-2
- 30 July 2021 12:36 AM GMT
Shooting: The second relay is yet to start
The second relay of 10 shooters are yet to start their rapid stage shooting at the Asaka Shooting Range.