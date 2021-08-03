It wasn't a good day for India at the Tokyo Olympics, but our athletes gave it their all on the field today. Let's take a look at what happened on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics

Annu Rani of India finished 14th in the Women's Javelin Throw qualification round at the Tokyo Olympics. She was placed in Group A and finished with the best distance of 54.04 on her final attempt.



That is definitely the end of the road for Annu Rani.



Her final throw - 54.04m



Better than her previous throws but not good enough.



Finishes 14th.#JavelinThrow | #AnnuRani | #Athletics | #Tokyo2020 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2021

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor failed to qualify in the Men's Shot Put event after finishing 13th in the Group A qualification round with the best effort of 19.99m.





Hockey

On Tuesday, the Indian men's hockey team was defeated 5-2 by World Cup winners and World No. 2 Belgium in the Tokyo Olympics Semi-Final. The Indian team will now prepare to compete for the bronze medal on 5th August against Germany.





INDIA GOES DOWN TO BELGIUM



The Indian Men's Hockey Team misses out on a finals berth. Belgium has taken the semifinal tie 5-2. #INDvBEL | #Hockey | #Tokyo2020 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2021



Wrestling

19-year-old, Sonam Malik, lost her round of 16 match against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu on Tuesday.





🤏 Sonam Malik's valiant efforts fell just a little short as #MGL's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, 6 years her senior, made the bout her own in the last 30 seconds of their round of 16 clash. #Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Wrestling — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 3, 2021

