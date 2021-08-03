Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 Roundup: Men's Hockey team lose to Belgium in semis, hopes for the bronze medal alive
Annu, Sonam, and Tajindar put in a poor performance for India on Day 11
It wasn't a good day for India at the Tokyo Olympics, but our athletes gave it their all on the field today. Let's take a look at what happened on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Athletics
Annu Rani of India finished 14th in the Women's Javelin Throw qualification round at the Tokyo Olympics. She was placed in Group A and finished with the best distance of 54.04 on her final attempt.
Read the full match report here
Tajinder Pal Singh Toor failed to qualify in the Men's Shot Put event after finishing 13th in the Group A qualification round with the best effort of 19.99m.
Read the full match report here
Hockey
On Tuesday, the Indian men's hockey team was defeated 5-2 by World Cup winners and World No. 2 Belgium in the Tokyo Olympics Semi-Final. The Indian team will now prepare to compete for the bronze medal on 5th August against Germany.
Read the full match report here
Wrestling
19-year-old, Sonam Malik, lost her round of 16 match against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu on Tuesday.
Read the full match report here