India's Annu Rani finished 14th in her heat of the Women's Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics. She had been drawn in Group A and ended up recording a best distance of 54.04 on her final attempt.



The 28-year-old was seeded alongside 14 other athletes in Group A of the Women's Javelin Throw Heat on Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics. Following yesterday, the conditions had been harsh today as well with spells of rain and moisture affecting the athletes from even before the start of the event.

Annu Rani had found herself amidst elite company. Huihui Lyn of China ranked third in the world, and Tatsiana Khaladovich ranked fourth, were also in Group A and looking to hit the qualification mark of 63m. Ahead of the event, Annu Rani held the National Record in India with a throw of 63.24. She had been smashing the national record since 2014, continuously improving her own personal best.

Annu found a disappointing return on her very first attempt at the Heat when she recorded a throw of 50.35m. A wry smile was seen on her face, probably because she was aware she was capable of much better throws than that. The caution of not trying to exert too much and risk slipping on the damp track could've been on her mind.

Despite doing better with a 53.19 in her second attempt, Annu was still far off from the top of the qualification list. During her run-up, it seemed that she failed to get enough momentum going and was trying to hold back which clearly didn't work in her favour.

Only Sara Kolak who failed to record a single legitimate throw finished below Annu Rani in Group A

Annu Rani's best throw arrived on her final attempt at 54.04. Unlike Kamalpreet Kaur had done in the Women's Discus Throw, she failed to grasp the opportunity with both hands and couldn't manage to get out of her bearings.



Polish Javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk, who had the greatest personal best and season's best among everyone in Group A, made it directly to the final with her first throw of the Heat – a mammoth 65.24! Australia's Mackenzie Little finished second with her personal best of 62.37 arriving during the Heats. China's Huihui Lyn, ranked third in the world, ended on third with a 61.99 throw.

More updates to follow.