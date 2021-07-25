Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 2, July 25 — PV Sindhu begins with a win - Updates, score, results, blog

PV Sindhu smashed her way to glory in her opening match at the Tokyo Olympics and won in straight sets, 21-7, 21-10.

Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 2, July 25 — PV Sindhu begins with a win - Updates, score, results, blog
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-25T07:48:26+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.

All eyes will be World No. 7 PV Sindhu as she opens her medal bid at the Tokyo Olympics by squaring off against Israel's Ksenia Poliparkova in the Group J Play Stage match. Vying to upgrade her 2016 Rio Olympics silver to a gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu will aspire for a strong start against her World No. 58 Israeli opponent.

The 2019 World Champion, PV Sindhu can boast of leading their head to head at 2-0 and will obviously, be the preferred candidate to win the match and get going for gold at the Games.

Follow all our LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

Tokyo Olympics Badminton PV Sindhu 
