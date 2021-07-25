Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 2, July 25 — PV Sindhu begins with a win - Updates, score, results, blog
PV Sindhu smashed her way to glory in her opening match at the Tokyo Olympics and won in straight sets, 21-7, 21-10.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.
All eyes will be World No. 7 PV Sindhu as she opens her medal bid at the Tokyo Olympics by squaring off against Israel's Ksenia Poliparkova in the Group J Play Stage match. Vying to upgrade her 2016 Rio Olympics silver to a gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu will aspire for a strong start against her World No. 58 Israeli opponent.
The 2019 World Champion, PV Sindhu can boast of leading their head to head at 2-0 and will obviously, be the preferred candidate to win the match and get going for gold at the Games.
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 25 July 2021 2:16 AM GMT
Thank you for joining The Bridge on the coverage of this PV Sindhu masterclass!
Stay tuned for more!
- 25 July 2021 2:15 AM GMT
What a perfect start to a Sunday, right?
There is more action lined up for the day, so don't go anywhere!
Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina are also set to open their medal bid at the Tokyo Olympics - follow our live updates from that match here.
- 25 July 2021 2:13 AM GMT
Even though PV Sindhu wasn't at her top level today, she did just enough to win the opening match in pure style!
Great start for India here!
- 25 July 2021 2:10 AM GMT
PV Sindhu looked a little shaky and was looking to find her usual form in the first game, but the reigning World Champion soon got into the groove to clinch the match!
- 25 July 2021 2:09 AM GMT
Final score: PV Sindhu wins 21-7, 21-10
What a blink-and-you-miss match this was!
- 25 July 2021 2:08 AM GMT
Polikarpova takes 3 points on the trot.
PV Sindhu leads 20-10.