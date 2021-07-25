Tokyo Olympics: Tennis LIVE Day 2, July 25 — Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina begin their campaign - Updates, score, results, blog

Looking to get off to a winning start, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza will be joining forces with Ankita Raina to take on the twin sisters from Ukraine - Nadiia Kichenok and Lydumyla Kichenok in the first round of the Women's Doubles encounter.

For Sania Mirza, this will be the fourth straight Olympics while Ankita Mirza will be making her debut appearance at an Olympics with her Tokyo outing. For Sania, the Kichenok sisters are familiar opponents as well as partners, as Mirza has paired up with Nadiia very recently and together they won the 2020 Hobart International.

All in all, the match can get tricky, especially if Ankita Raina faces nerves during the crucial points of the face-off. It will be the onus of the 2016 Rio Olympics Mixed Doubles semi-finalist to take the helm and lead India to victory in this opening round clash.

