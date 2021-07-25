Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Tennis LIVE Day 2, July 25 — Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina begin their campaign - Updates, score, results, blog
Tennis megastar Sania Mirza is all set to begin her campaign in women's doubles with debutant Ankita Raina against the Kichenok twins of Ukraine.
Looking to get off to a winning start, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza will be joining forces with Ankita Raina to take on the twin sisters from Ukraine - Nadiia Kichenok and Lydumyla Kichenok in the first round of the Women's Doubles encounter.
For Sania Mirza, this will be the fourth straight Olympics while Ankita Mirza will be making her debut appearance at an Olympics with her Tokyo outing. For Sania, the Kichenok sisters are familiar opponents as well as partners, as Mirza has paired up with Nadiia very recently and together they won the 2020 Hobart International.
All in all, the match can get tricky, especially if Ankita Raina faces nerves during the crucial points of the face-off. It will be the onus of the 2016 Rio Olympics Mixed Doubles semi-finalist to take the helm and lead India to victory in this opening round clash.
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 25 July 2021 2:18 AM GMT
Early Beak!
What a start for the Indians.
Early blood, as they converted their 2nd breakpoint. India lead 2 games to 0
- 25 July 2021 2:13 AM GMT
Players on the court. Let the game begin
Time for Ankita Raina to prove herself. Will her "young feet" marry Sania's experience? Only time will tell
- 25 July 2021 2:06 AM GMT
Wondering why Sania Mirza isn't participating in the Mixed Doubles event?
Sania missed an Olympic medal by a whisker when she finished 4th at Rio in Mixed Doubles with her partner Rohan Bopanna.
At Tokyo however, no Indian Man qualified for the event. Rohan Bopanna and his partner of late Divij Sharan were recently engaged in a controversy with AITA regarding their qualfiication. Want to know why? Read here
- 25 July 2021 1:56 AM GMT
Did You Know?
Sania made her comeback to the Tennis circuit after a 2-year maternity leave with today's opponent Nadiia Kichenok. They partnered at Hobart International in January 2020
Talk about knowing your opponent. Read further here
- 25 July 2021 1:48 AM GMT
A woman of few words, Ankita shares her excitement with The Bridge
Dreams indeed come true if you persevere enough.
In an exclusive Ankita Raina pours her heart out on what Olympics and Sania Mirza mean to her.
Waiting for players to get on the court? Give the interview a read here
- 25 July 2021 1:36 AM GMT
#MatchDay for 4⃣x #Olympian @MirzaSania and debutant @ankita_champ at #Tokyo2020 🙌— All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) July 25, 2021
The #IND duo will take on #UKR twins in their Women's Doubles opening round tie.
Tap ❤️ to send in your cheers! #Cheer4India#AITATennis 🇮🇳🎾 #Tokyo2020 #Tennis pic.twitter.com/U1935O80kw
- 25 July 2021 1:33 AM GMT
Determined and ready to Go!
Excellent to see @MirzaSania on court on day 0 itself. She hardly slept on the flight and is out there for a hard session. Excellent champ. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/U8XDiMIYWG— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 20, 2021