Tokyo Olympics: Archery Day 1, July 24 LIVE — Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav eye medal finish — Updates, blogs, score, results

Tokyo Olympics: Archery Day 1, July 24 LIVE — Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav in action — Updates, blogs, score, results
India's Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav have paired up for the Mixed Team Elimination Event in Archery.

Sayak Dipta Dey

Updated: 2021-07-24T04:00:28+05:30

Hello and Welcome to the Bridge's LIVE coverage of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav's campaign in the Mixed Team event in Archery. The Duo are lined up against Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang of Chinese Taipei in the 1/8 Eliminations.

Deepika Kumari finished 9th in the Women 72 Arrows 70m Ranking Round with 663 points out of a possible 720 while Pravin Jadhav managed to get 656 points out of 720 to finish 31st in the Men 72 Arrows 70m Ranking Round.

Today's elimination round is set to begin at 09.30 local time (6 AM IST) in the Yumenoshima Final Field, Tokyo.

