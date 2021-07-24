Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav face quarter-final exit in Mixed team Archery

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav faced a quarter-final exit in the Mixed Team Archery event in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Yumenoshima Final Field. The pair lost to the Korean pair of An San and Kim Je Deok with a 4-2 margin.

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav had made their way into the quarter-finals after a ⅛ elimination round victory over the Chinese Taipei pair of Chia-En Lei and Chih-Chun Tang with a 5-3 finish.



First Set: South Korea took the first set with a 2-0 lead. An San and Kim Je Deok scored a series of 10, 7, 9, 9 to get 35 points in the first set while India's Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav began with a series of 8, 7, 8, 9 to get 32 points.



Second Set: The Koreans extended their lead in the second set as well with a 2-0 scoreline. San and Deok managed to get 10, 10, 9, 9 to get 38 points. Kumari and Jadhav came close to equalising the score in the second set but could only manage to aim for 37 points, one point short of 38. The scores for India were 10, 8, 10, 9 in the second set.

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav make a comeback

Third Set: The Indian pair registered a comeback in the 3rd set to get 9, 9, 10, 9 and get 37 on board. The Korean paid crumbled under a bit of last point pressure as they failed to score any 10 pointers in the third set. San and Deok managed to get 35 on the board with a series of 9, 9, 9 and 8 points as India took the round to its fourth and final set.



Fourth Set: The Koreans pair got two 10 points followed by a 7 and a 9 to get 36 points. India started on a disappointing note as Jadhav could only get 6 on his first aim, followed by a triple 9 as India bowed out of the Mixed Team Event with a 33 on board in the final set.

