Inspired by Olympics values, animated short film "Tomorrow's Leaves" planned for worldwide release

The day has arrived for the Opening Ceremony of the world's most awaited quadrennial sporting event. The Tokyo Olympics highlight the Japanese culture with its anime twist and fascinates the world with its creativity. Adding to the legacy of the Olympics, the animated hand-drawn film "Tomorrow's Leaves'' by Studio Ponoc, a Japanese animation company is planned to have a worldwide release today, that is, 23rd July 2021.

The short film commissioned by the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) gives a reinvigorating outlook to the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect. "Tomorrow's Leaves" had its world premiere at the opening ceremony of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival 2021 in France and will now be available around the world for viewers. Produced by Yoshiaki Nishimura, from Studio Ponoc, the film depicts a beautiful message regarding collaboration, solidarity and environment.

Featuring 5 children from diverse lands traveling to a distant space guided by tiny spirits, it creatively showcases the strength and weakness of Olympic players. With struggles, challenges, the characters understand the positive fundamental values that they learn from healthy competitions and they try to restore life with togetherness.

The 5 children as shown in the animated film (Source: Olympics)

Angelita Teo, Director of the OFCH said stated the need for the short film,



"We wanted to celebrate the Olympic spirit with an entirely new audience, especially young people, through a different kind of artistic project."

OFCH's mission is to offer opportunities to artists to explore the relationship among art, sports and Olympic values through its International Arts and Culture Programmes by creating new works. Keeping the young people as the center of focus as they are destined to be the "leaders of tomorrow," the short animated film shares the messages of peace, hope, and solidarity and leaves a deep impact on the hearts and minds of the viewers.



"To lead up to the cultural program at Tokyo 2020, we decided to explore animation to express the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect. This film is a work of art to inspire future generations, with a message about the importance of collaboration and care for the environment," added the director of OFCH

Special Screening

There are some theoretical releases worldwide to especially screen "Tomorrow's Leaves":

Tokyo Skytree, an aerial location in the Tobu Tower, Tokyo

United Cinema, Toyosu, near Tokyo

There are a few film festivals that have expressed their interest in screening, they are: