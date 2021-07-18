A person from Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony admits to committing sexual abuse

Just when you thought that the Tokyo Olympics cannot get more dramatic, famed Japanese music composer Keigo Oyamada has confessed to formerly performing sexual abuse and bullying school classmates, even those who were intellectually challenged.

Set to feature at the grand Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Oyamada's music will be playing an "enormous" role in setting the mood of the showpiece event, according to the Tokyo 2020 organisers who believe Oyamada to be a person of "high ethical standards".

Just as the name of the 52-year-old music composer's name was announced as a part of the Opening Ceremony contributors, an unrest began on social media as the rock musician's dark past was hauled back to the limelight. During the 90s, Oyamada who is better known by his stage alias - Cornelius, had given a lot of magazine interviews where he spoke of bullying and sexually abusing his classmates from school, for the sake of having fun.

Keigo Oyamada a.k.a Cornelius (Source: Twitter)

As shockingly disturbing and embarrassing as this is, Oyamada immediately took to his website to issue a sincere apology to all those who he had wronged unthinkingly.



"​I am very sorry that my participation in the music production at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games made many people feel very uncomfortable. ​I apologize from the bottom of my heart," Oyamada wrote on his website.

"​I sincerely apologize to my classmates and their parents who have been hurt by my words and actions, and I feel deep regret and responsibility for not being a good friend in school life, which is supposed to make good memories, but being in a position to hurt them," the penitent music composer expressed.

The tales of Oyamada's bullying his schoolmates is incredibly unkind as he had confessed to tying up a peer, trapping him in a box, duct taping a cardboard box on his head after having poured in chalk dust inside. Further, Oyamada had also encouraged the peer to his own feces and strut around the school with his penis exposed and coerced him into masturbating in front of other students, among other gory, disturbing activities.



Keigo Oyamada, a composer, bragged about torturing and bullying special needs students when he was young. He made them eat feces, forced them to masturbate in public, ridiculed them, egged on other bullies



His music will open and close the Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/5gezyfkcXo — Jake Adelstein/中本哲史 (@jakeadelstein) July 16, 2021

With this information in light, the Tokyo 2020 organisers led by Toshiro Muto, the Chief Executive of the Games has revealed that they did not have any wind of this history and with only a few days remaining before the Games begin from July 23, they hope to still have Oyamada onboard.



"He is sorry for his past actions and he has said that he wants to act with higher moral standards," Muto said. "It's true that the organising committee was not aware of what Oyamada had done, but we have heard his apology and are hoping that he will continue to contribute to the Tokyo Games," reported AFP.