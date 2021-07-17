All you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is now just five days away. The Games are expected to start from 23rd July and will continue till 8th August under strict covid-19 restrictions and regulations.



Even though there have been calls from various quarters to call off the Olympics completely and the coronavirus cases in Japan on the rise, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to go ahead with the Games as planned. As the Olympics near, here are all the details you need to know about the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

When will the Opening Ceremony take place?

The Opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, too, is expected to take place on Friday, 23rd June 2021 at 4:30pm IST.

Where will the Opening Ceremony be held?

The opening ceremony will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Where will the Opening Ceremony be broadcasted?

The Opening ceremony is expected to be telecasted in Sony Six in India.

Where will the Opening Ceremony be live streamed?

The Opening ceremony is expected to be live streamed in Sony Liv in India.

Will fans be present for the Opening Ceremony?

No, fans are not expected to be part of the Opening ceremony.