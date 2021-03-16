Which country has won the most Olympic medals?

Olympics is undoubtedly the pinnacle of sports. Right from the first-ever modern Olympics in 1896 at Athens, the quadrennial event has gone from strength to strength.

While the first-ever Olympics just had 13 countries and just over 200 athletes competing, the upcoming Tokyo Olympics is expected to see around 206 countries and more than 11,000 athletes in the fray to walk away with the top honours.

Besides being a source of entertainment for fans, the Olympics has also always been a platform for the countries to increase their friendly ties as well as showcase their power and dominance over the world spectrum.

Olympic medals are a matter of pride forever nation participating and over the years, 28 editions of Olympic Games have been held in 23 different cities across the globe. The United States of America has been the most successful nation at the Olympics with over 2500 medals.

This is how the top 10 teams are ranked on the basis of their medal count at the Olympics:

Rank Country Total Appearances Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 USA 27 1022 794 704 2520 2 Soviet Union 10 440 357 325 1122 3 Germany 24 275 313 349 937 4 Great Britain 28 263 295 289 847 5 France 28 212 241 260 713 6 Italy 27 206 178 193 577 7 China 10 227 165 151 543 8 Australia 26 147 163 187 497 9 Sweden 27 147 170 179 494 10 Hungary 26 175 147 169 491

India has taken part in 24 Olympics and won 28 medals so far, with 9 medals, 7 silvers and 12 bronze medals.

India's neighbours Pakistan has appeared in 20 editions of the Olympics and has won 10 medals - 3 gold, 3 silver and bronze medals.