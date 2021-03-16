Top
Tokyo 2020

Which country has won the most Olympic medals?

Here, we look at the top ten countries with most medals at the Olympics.

Which country has won the most Olympic medals?
By

Abhijit Nair

Published: 16 March 2021 10:24 AM GMT


Olympics is undoubtedly the pinnacle of sports. Right from the first-ever modern Olympics in 1896 at Athens, the quadrennial event has gone from strength to strength.

While the first-ever Olympics just had 13 countries and just over 200 athletes competing, the upcoming Tokyo Olympics is expected to see around 206 countries and more than 11,000 athletes in the fray to walk away with the top honours.

Besides being a source of entertainment for fans, the Olympics has also always been a platform for the countries to increase their friendly ties as well as showcase their power and dominance over the world spectrum.

Olympic medals are a matter of pride forever nation participating and over the years, 28 editions of Olympic Games have been held in 23 different cities across the globe. The United States of America has been the most successful nation at the Olympics with over 2500 medals.

This is how the top 10 teams are ranked on the basis of their medal count at the Olympics:

Rank

Country

Total Appearances

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

USA

27

1022

794

704

2520

2

Soviet Union

10

440

357

325

1122

3

Germany

24

275

313

349

937

4

Great Britain

28

263

295

289

847

5

France

28

212

241

260

713

6

Italy

27

206

178

193

577

7

China

10

227

165

151

543

8

Australia

26

147

163

187

497

9

Sweden

27

147

170

179

494

10

Hungary

26

175

147

169

491

India has taken part in 24 Olympics and won 28 medals so far, with 9 medals, 7 silvers and 12 bronze medals.

India's neighbours Pakistan has appeared in 20 editions of the Olympics and has won 10 medals - 3 gold, 3 silver and bronze medals.


