India's first Olympic medallists in every sport - All you need to know

An Olympic medal is what every athlete dreams of when he or she starts playing any sport. Over the years, India has bagged a total of 28 medals at the Olympics – including 9 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 12 bronze medals across various sports like field hockey, wrestling, tennis, badminton and others.



Being the first one from your country to achieve an Olympic medal in the sport you practice is something highly extraordinary. It does not only turn you into a sensation overnight but also carves your name forever in the history books of the country's sporting legacy.

Here, we look at the athletes who clinched India's first-ever medal in the sport they play:

Who won India's first Field Hockey medal at the Olympics?

Field Hockey has been India's pet-event at the Olympics, winning a total of 11 medals in the sport. If we exclude the medals won by Norman Pritchard, for obvious reasons, in the 1900 Paris Games; India's first-ever medal can be said to have come in Field Hockey.

It was at the 1928 Amsterdam Games that the Indian hockey team – first led by Jaipal Singh and thereafter by Eric Pinninger, clinched the gold medal and laid the foundation of an Indian dominance in sports in years to come. While Singh led India till the quarterfinals, Pinninger took over after that as Singh left the team after some internal issues within the team. This tournament also saw the emergence of the legendary Dhyan Chand as a force to reckon with in world hockey as he netted 14 goals in the tournament including a brace in India's 3-0 victory against Holland in the gold medal match.

Who won India's first Olympic medal in Wrestling at the Olympics?

India's first-ever individual medal at the Olympics, if we exclude Norman Pritchard, came in wrestling during 1952 Helsinki Games. It was also the first time that India won a medal in sports other than field hockey at the Olympics.

India's first Olympic medal in wrestling was delivered by Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav when he clinched the bronze during the 1952 Games. The only Indian Olympic medallist to have not been honoured with a Padma Award, KD Jadhav had also participated in the 1948 Olympics at London.

While he finished 6th in London, Jadhav came back strongly at Helsinki winning his first three bouts with ease before losing two in a row against the Azerbaijani Rashid Mammadbeyov and Shohachi Ishii of Japan to settle for the bronze medal.



Who won India's first Olympic medal in Tennis at the Olympics?

India's second individual medal at the Olympics came almost 44 years after their first during the 1996 Games at Atlanta. The brown metal in men's singles was clinched by a 23-year-old Leander Paes, who would later go on to establish himself as one of the greatest doubles player of all time. Paes has participated in a total of seven consecutive Olympics starting from the 1992 Barcelona Games and is currently eyeing his eighth Olympic appearance during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in 2021.



