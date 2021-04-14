Which Indian sportspersons can qualify for Tokyo Olympics with 100 days remaining?

Today marks 100 days countdown for the Tokyo Olympics Games 2020, which are planned to be a celebration of humanity, courage and resilience. Delayed by COVID-19, Tokyo 2020 will bring together athletes from all over the world, helping to reunite a scarred world. With 90 Indian athletes already qualified for Tokyo Olympics, let's have a look at the athletes who have the chance to qualify for the Games in 100 days.

Tennis

India's ace tennis player Sania Mirza will be using her protected rankings to qualify for the Olympics, and since she will be taking part in the women's doubles event at the Games, there is a high probability she will choose Ankita Raina as her partner. Sania is currently ranked 157th in the world but as per WTA rules when a player takes a lay-off from the game longer than six months on account of injuries or pregnancy, they can apply for a "special ranking" (also sometimes known as a "protected ranking"). The special ranking of a player is their world ranking after the last tournament they played and in Sania's case, it was the China Open in October 2017. She was ranked world No. 9 at that point. The special rankings were introduced by WTA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletics

So far, many of India's track and field contingent have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. With the number of domestic tournaments and international tournaments like World Relay Championships, Asian Athletics Championships, Indian Grand Prix 4, Inter-State Championships lined up in the coming days, many top-notch Indian athletes like Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Dhanlakshmi, Archana Suseendran, Jinson Johnson, Amol Jacob, Rajeev Arokia, Dharun Ayyasami will have chances to qualify.

So far, six Indian wrestlers have qualified for the Olympics. The Asian Olympic Qualifiers, which concluded last week had several quotas on offer, where the Indian wrestlers failed to capitalise apart from two women wrestlers. Several wrestlers will again aim at qualification when they go for the World Qualifying event in May. The wrestlers who have chances to qualify include Greco-Roman wrestlers Sunil Kumar , Gurpreet Singh , Women wrestlers Seema Bisla , Pooja Bisla , Nisha Dahiya , and Freestyle wrestlers: Amit Dhankar and Narsingh Yadav .

Badminton Olympic qualifications are based on world rankings. Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth are staying in the race for qualifying for the Olympics according to their Road to Tokyo rankings. While, similarly, the Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksaraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is also in the race as per their world rankings. The likes of Saina Nehwal , Srikanth Kidambi , and HS Prannoy will have to up their ante in the upcoming tournaments till June 15 to qualify for the Games.

Judo

A total of 386 athletes could qualify for judo at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The top 18 athletes in each division directly qualify, though each NOC is subjected to a limit of 1 judoka per division. If the NOC contains more than a single athlete ranked in the top 18 of the world ranking list, the NOC can decide which of their athletes obtain the quota places.



Further continental quotas are also available. These quotas are assigned by creating a list of all athletes for each continent across all divisions and both genders. The top-ranked athletes qualify in turn, subject to the general rule of 1 athlete per NOC per division as well as the additional rule that each NOC may only qualify one judoka through the continental quotas (that is, ensuring that 100 different NOCs are represented through this qualification system). India's Jasleen Singh Saini (men's 66kg), Shushila Devi Likmabam (women's 48kg) are eligible for a place at the Tokyo Olympics through the continental quota.

Swimming

Six Indian swimmers have clocked the 'B' qualifying time for the Tokyo Olympic Games in swimming in their respective events. An 'A' qualification mark will assure them a spot at the Olympics. However, without any tournament at home, Indian swimmers will hope to qualify using universality quotas. The swimmers with B qualification mark are: Srihari Natraj , Kushagra Rawat, Sajan Prakash, Advait Page, Aryan Makhija, and Virdhawal Khade.



Rowing

Rowing still has two major qualification tournaments left, which will be held in June — Asian-Oceania Olympics Qualifier, World Olympic Qualifier. Three Indians will eye for the Tokyo berth in these tournaments, who are Jakar Khan in Men's Single Sculls, and Arjun Jat, Arvind Singh in Men's Doubles Sculls.



Golf

The top 15 players in the Olympic Golf Rankings (which essentially mirror the Official World Golf Ranking for men and the Rolex Rankings for women) will be eligible for the Olympics up to a maximum of four golfers per country. The four-player max is perhaps the biggest hurdle for Woods' effort to qualify for the Olympics as he has to make sure he's not only in the top 15 overall in the rankings, but also that he's one of the top four ranked Americans to secure a spot. After the top 15, the field will be filled until getting to 60 golfers by going down the Olympic Golf Ranking, with the top two ranked players qualifying from any country that does not have two or more players from the top 15. The host country, Japan, is also guaranteed at least two golfers in the field. Indian golfers Uday Mane, Rashid Khan, and Aditi Ashok will be in contention.



Archery

Indian women's recurve archery team including Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komolika Bari will aim to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. The recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komolika Bari will get an opportunity to earn that place at the Final Team Qualification event scheduled to take place in Paris from June 18-21. It will depend whether the trio can bring home the quota from Paris, or else, Deepika will be the sole representative in the individual event.



Weightlifting