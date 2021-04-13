Wrestler Babita Phogat joins work with newborn baby on her lap

India's female wrestler Babita Phogat has come back to work after taking a long break from her pregnancy. Phogat took to Instagram to share her photograph on April 13.



She was appointed as Deputy Director of Sports, Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry in Haryana. But she left her job to be a part of politics full-time.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist can be seen sitting in her office with her newborn child and working. The Devnagri caption of the post says that responsibilities make us stronger and work should be our first priority.





Several people praised her for working while taking care of her child at the same time.

Phogat gave birth to a baby daughter on January 11, 2021. Following her maternity break, the wrestler has returned to her work. Through her post, Phogat gives a message that having a child and getting more responsibility will only make her stronger and not affect her work.

Babita Kumari Phogat won a Silver Medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and a Gold Medal in 2014. She has also won a Bronze Medal in the 2012 World wrestling Championships.

















