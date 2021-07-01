Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Tokyo 2020

List of all Indian athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

Here's a look at all the athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

List of all Indian athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics
By

Md Imtiaz

Updated: 2021-07-01T13:55:17+05:30

We have finally arrived in July, which will see the Tokyo Olympics taking place after it was postponed for a year amid soaring coronavirus infection rates and lockdowns across the world.

With the mercury of excitement soaring new high, Indians are weaving high hopes around their star athletes to shine at the biggest sporting extravaganza in the world.

So far, India has won 28 medals in 31 editions of the summer games, the Indian contingent has set sights on higher goals. We are harbouring a collective attitude of optimism and striving to heighten our medal haul. So far, the London Olympics in 2012 has proven to be India's best show at the Games with our athletes raking up six medals. With a total of 117 members, here's a look at the athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics.

Archery

India will send a total of four archers to the Tokyo Olympics in the following categories:

Men's Individual

Atanu Das

Tarundeep Rai

Praveen Yadav

Indian archers - Atanu Das & Deepika Kumari

Men's Team

Atanu Das

Tarundeep Rai

Praveen Yadav

Women's Individual

Deepika Kumari

Mixed Team

Deepika Kumari

Atanu Das

Athletics

A total of 19 Indian athletes so far have achieved qualification for the Tokyo Olympics either by reaching the qualifying marks or by world ranking in the following track and field events:

Track and Road events

Men's 400m Huddle

MP Jabir

Men's 4x400m Relay

Muhammed Anas Yahiya

Noah Nirmal Tom

Amoj Jacob

Arokia Rajiv

Men's 20KM Race Walk

Sandeep Kumar

Rahul Rohila

Irfan Kolothum Thodi

Men's 3000M Steeplechase

Avinash Sable

Women's 100M

Dutee Chand

Women's 200M

Dutee Chand

Women's 20 KM Race Walk

Priyanka Goswami

Bhavna Jat

Mixed 4x400m Relay

Team yet to be announced

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

Field Events

Men's Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra

Shivpal Singh

Men's Long Jump

Murali Sreeshankar

Men's Shot Put

Tajindarpal Singh Toor

Women's Discus Throw

Kamalpreet Kaur

Seema Punia

Women's Javelin Throw

Annu Rani

Badminton

Four Indian shuttlers have made their entry into the Tokyo Olympics, representing the country in three disciplines. Here's a look:

Men's Singles

Sai B Praneeth

Men's Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Chirag Shetty


PV Sindhu

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu

Boxing

India is sending its biggest-ever boxing contingent in the Games at the Tokyo Olympics. A total of nine boxers earned their Olympic qualification during the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan in 2019. Here's a look:

Men's 52KG - Flyweight

Amit Panghal

Men's 63KG - Lightweight

Manish Kaushik

Men's 69KG - Welterweight

Vikas Krishan

Men's 75KG - Middleweight

Ashish Kumar

Men's +91KG - Super Heavyweight

Satish Kumar

Mary Kom

Women's 51KG - Flyweight

Mary Kom

Women's 60KG - Lightweight

Simranjit Kaur

Women's 69KG - Welterweight

Lovlina Borgohain

Women's 75KG - Middleweight

Pooja Rani

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza

Double Asian Games medallist equestrian Fouaad Mirza officially became the first Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, ending a wait spanning two decades in January 2020.

Fencing

Bhavani Devi

Tamil Nadu's CA Bhavani Devi has become the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games in March 2021. Bhavani Devi qualified through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method. She was ranked 45th and occupied one of the two available slots based on the ranking.

Women's Sabre

CA Bhavani Devi

Golf

Only three Indians have so far qualified for Tokyo Olympics in golf. They have qualified directly among the top 60 eligible players for the men's and women's event. Here's a look:

Men's Individual

Anirban Lahiri

Udayan Mane

Aditi Ashok

Women's Individual

Aditi Ashok

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.

Hockey

On November 2, 2019, the Indian men's hockey and women's hockey teams ensured their berth at the Tokyo Olympics with their respective victories at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. Here's a look a the teams selected for the Tokyo Olympics:

Men's Hockey

Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit

Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

Standbys: Krishan Pathak (goalkeeper), Varun Kumar (defender) and Simranjit Singh (midfielder)

Indian men's hockey team


Women's Hockey

Goalkeeper: Savita

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

Standby: E Rajani

Judo

Indian judoka Sushila Devi is the only one who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the continental quota.

Sushila Devi

Women's 48 Kg

Sushila Devi

Rowing

India will be sending two rowers to the Tokyo Olympics, who will compete in the same category as pairs. It has qualified one boat in the men's lightweight double sculls for the Games by winning the silver medal and securing the first of three berths available at the 2021 FISA Asia & Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta in Tokyo.

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

Arjun Lal

Arvind Singh

Sailing

Indian sailors qualified one boat in each of the following classes through the 2018 Sailing World Championships, the class-associated Worlds, the 2018 Asian Games, and the continental regattas, marking the country's return to the sport for the first time since 2008.

Men's Laser

Vishnu Saravanan

Men's 49er

K.C. Ganapathy

Varun Thakkar

Nethra Kumanan

Women's Laser Radial

Nethra Kumanan

Shooting

Shooting remains one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics, with 15 world-class shooters from the nation earning berths for Tokyo. Here's a look:

Men's 10 M Air Rifle

Divyansh Singh Panwar

Deepak Kumar

Women's 10 M Air Rifle

Apurvi Chandela

Elavenil Valarivan

Men's 10 M Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary

Abhishek Verma

Women's 10 M Air Pistol

Manu Bhaker

Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Men's 50 M Rifle 3 Position (Men's)

Sanjeev Rajput

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Women's 50 M Rifle 3 Position

Anjum Moudgil

Tejaswini Sawant

Women's 25 m Pistol

Manu Bhaker

Rahi Sarnobat

Men's Skeet

Angad Bajwa

Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury


Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan

Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil

Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker

Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Swimming

This is for the first time Indian swimmers have attained direct qualification for an Olympics, breaching the A standard time. At the same time, the female swimmer will receive entry via Universality Invitation.

Men's 100m Backstroke

Srihari Nataraj

Men's 200m Butterfly

Sajan Prakash

Srihari Nataraj

Women's 100m Backstroke

Maana Patel

Table Tennis

For Indian paddlers, the wait to qualify for the Olympics was long and hard, given that it was only in March of this year that four players secured qualifications.

Men's Singles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Achanta Sharath Kamal

Women's Singles

Manika Batra

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal

Mixed Doubles

Achanta Sharath Kamal

Manika Batra

Tennis

India has so far entered two athletes into tennis by using Sania Mirza's protected ranking of 9 in women's doubles category.

Sania Mirza

Women's Doubles

Sania Mirza

Ankita Raina

Weightlifting


Mirabai Chanu

India has sent the lone entry of Mirabai Chanu for the Tokyo Olympics after the former World champion was placed second in the women's 49kg Absolute Ranking released by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF). Mirabai gathered 4133,6172 points to come second behind Chinese Hou Zhihui (4926, 4422) in the rankings published by the IWF on Friday. The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) sent Mirabai's entry after the confirmation of her place from the 'world' quota.

Wrestling

India's Olympic contingent will have seven wrestlers who have shown an immense amount of promise. We take a look at the wrestlers who have qualified for the Games:

Men's 57KG

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Men's 65KG

Bajrang Punia

Men's 86KG

Deepak Punia

Women's 50KG

Seema Bisla

Vinesh Phogat

Women's 53KG

Vinesh Phogat

Women's 57KG

Anshu Malik

Women's 62KG

Sonam Malik

