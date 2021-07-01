Tokyo 2020
List of all Indian athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics
Here's a look at all the athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics
We have finally arrived in July, which will see the Tokyo Olympics taking place after it was postponed for a year amid soaring coronavirus infection rates and lockdowns across the world.
With the mercury of excitement soaring new high, Indians are weaving high hopes around their star athletes to shine at the biggest sporting extravaganza in the world.
So far, India has won 28 medals in 31 editions of the summer games, the Indian contingent has set sights on higher goals. We are harbouring a collective attitude of optimism and striving to heighten our medal haul. So far, the London Olympics in 2012 has proven to be India's best show at the Games with our athletes raking up six medals. With a total of 117 members, here's a look at the athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics.
Archery
India will send a total of four archers to the Tokyo Olympics in the following categories:
Men's Individual
Atanu Das
Tarundeep Rai
Praveen Yadav
Men's Team
Atanu Das
Tarundeep Rai
Praveen Yadav
Women's Individual
Deepika Kumari
Mixed Team
Deepika Kumari
Atanu Das
Athletics
A total of 19 Indian athletes so far have achieved qualification for the Tokyo Olympics either by reaching the qualifying marks or by world ranking in the following track and field events:
Track and Road events
Men's 400m Huddle
MP Jabir
Men's 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Anas Yahiya
Noah Nirmal Tom
Amoj Jacob
Arokia Rajiv
Men's 20KM Race Walk
Sandeep Kumar
Rahul Rohila
Irfan Kolothum Thodi
Men's 3000M Steeplechase
Avinash Sable
Women's 100M
Dutee Chand
Women's 200M
Dutee Chand
Women's 20 KM Race Walk
Priyanka Goswami
Bhavna Jat
Mixed 4x400m Relay
Team yet to be announced
Field Events
Men's Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra
Shivpal Singh
Men's Long Jump
Murali Sreeshankar
Men's Shot Put
Tajindarpal Singh Toor
Women's Discus Throw
Kamalpreet Kaur
Seema Punia
Women's Javelin Throw
Annu Rani
Badminton
Four Indian shuttlers have made their entry into the Tokyo Olympics, representing the country in three disciplines. Here's a look:
Men's Singles
Sai B Praneeth
Men's Doubles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty
Women's Singles
PV Sindhu
Boxing
India is sending its biggest-ever boxing contingent in the Games at the Tokyo Olympics. A total of nine boxers earned their Olympic qualification during the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan in 2019. Here's a look:
Men's 52KG - Flyweight
Amit Panghal
Men's 63KG - Lightweight
Manish Kaushik
Men's 69KG - Welterweight
Vikas Krishan
Men's 75KG - Middleweight
Ashish Kumar
Men's +91KG - Super Heavyweight
Satish Kumar
Women's 51KG - Flyweight
Mary Kom
Women's 60KG - Lightweight
Simranjit Kaur
Women's 69KG - Welterweight
Lovlina Borgohain
Women's 75KG - Middleweight
Pooja Rani
Equestrian
Double Asian Games medallist equestrian Fouaad Mirza officially became the first Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, ending a wait spanning two decades in January 2020.
Fencing
Tamil Nadu's CA Bhavani Devi has become the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games in March 2021. Bhavani Devi qualified through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method. She was ranked 45th and occupied one of the two available slots based on the ranking.
Women's Sabre
CA Bhavani Devi
Golf
Only three Indians have so far qualified for Tokyo Olympics in golf. They have qualified directly among the top 60 eligible players for the men's and women's event. Here's a look:
Men's Individual
Anirban Lahiri
Udayan Mane
Women's Individual
Aditi Ashok
Gymnastics
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.
Hockey
On November 2, 2019, the Indian men's hockey and women's hockey teams ensured their berth at the Tokyo Olympics with their respective victories at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. Here's a look a the teams selected for the Tokyo Olympics:
Men's Hockey
Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra
Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit
Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh
Standbys: Krishan Pathak (goalkeeper), Varun Kumar (defender) and Simranjit Singh (midfielder)
Women's Hockey
Goalkeeper: Savita
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete
Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi
Standby: E Rajani
Judo
Indian judoka Sushila Devi is the only one who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the continental quota.
Women's 48 Kg
Sushila Devi
Rowing
India will be sending two rowers to the Tokyo Olympics, who will compete in the same category as pairs. It has qualified one boat in the men's lightweight double sculls for the Games by winning the silver medal and securing the first of three berths available at the 2021 FISA Asia & Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta in Tokyo.
Men's Lightweight Double Sculls
Arjun Lal
Arvind Singh
Sailing
Indian sailors qualified one boat in each of the following classes through the 2018 Sailing World Championships, the class-associated Worlds, the 2018 Asian Games, and the continental regattas, marking the country's return to the sport for the first time since 2008.
Men's Laser
Vishnu Saravanan
Men's 49er
K.C. Ganapathy
Varun Thakkar
Women's Laser Radial
Nethra Kumanan
Shooting
Shooting remains one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics, with 15 world-class shooters from the nation earning berths for Tokyo. Here's a look:
Men's 10 M Air Rifle
Divyansh Singh Panwar
Deepak Kumar
Women's 10 M Air Rifle
Apurvi Chandela
Elavenil Valarivan
Men's 10 M Air Pistol
Saurabh Chaudhary
Abhishek Verma
Women's 10 M Air Pistol
Manu Bhaker
Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Men's 50 M Rifle 3 Position (Men's)
Sanjeev Rajput
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Women's 50 M Rifle 3 Position
Anjum Moudgil
Tejaswini Sawant
Women's 25 m Pistol
Manu Bhaker
Rahi Sarnobat
Men's Skeet
Angad Bajwa
Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle
Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan
Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil
Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol
Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker
Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Swimming
This is for the first time Indian swimmers have attained direct qualification for an Olympics, breaching the A standard time. At the same time, the female swimmer will receive entry via Universality Invitation.
Men's 100m Backstroke
Srihari Nataraj
Men's 200m Butterfly
Sajan Prakash
Women's 100m Backstroke
Maana Patel
Table Tennis
For Indian paddlers, the wait to qualify for the Olympics was long and hard, given that it was only in March of this year that four players secured qualifications.
Men's Singles
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Achanta Sharath Kamal
Women's Singles
Manika Batra
Sutirtha Mukherjee
Mixed Doubles
Achanta Sharath Kamal
Manika Batra
Tennis
India has so far entered two athletes into tennis by using Sania Mirza's protected ranking of 9 in women's doubles category.
Women's Doubles
Sania Mirza
Ankita Raina
Weightlifting
India has sent the lone entry of Mirabai Chanu for the Tokyo Olympics after the former World champion was placed second in the women's 49kg Absolute Ranking released by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF). Mirabai gathered 4133,6172 points to come second behind Chinese Hou Zhihui (4926, 4422) in the rankings published by the IWF on Friday. The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) sent Mirabai's entry after the confirmation of her place from the 'world' quota.
Wrestling
India's Olympic contingent will have seven wrestlers who have shown an immense amount of promise. We take a look at the wrestlers who have qualified for the Games:
Men's 57KG
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Men's 65KG
Bajrang Punia
Men's 86KG
Deepak Punia
Women's 50KG
Seema Bisla
Women's 53KG
Vinesh Phogat
Women's 57KG
Anshu Malik
Women's 62KG
Sonam Malik