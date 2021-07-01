List of all Indian athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

We have finally arrived in July, which will see the Tokyo Olympics taking place after it was postponed for a year amid soaring coronavirus infection rates and lockdowns across the world.



With the mercury of excitement soaring new high, Indians are weaving high hopes around their star athletes to shine at the biggest sporting extravaganza in the world.

So far, India has won 28 medals in 31 editions of the summer games, the Indian contingent has set sights on higher goals. We are harbouring a collective attitude of optimism and striving to heighten our medal haul. So far, the London Olympics in 2012 has proven to be India's best show at the Games with our athletes raking up six medals. With a total of 117 members, here's a look at the athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics.

Archery India will send a total of four archers to the Tokyo Olympics in the following categories: Men's Individual Atanu Das Tarundeep Rai Praveen Yadav

Indian archers - Atanu Das & Deepika Kumari

Men's Team



Atanu Das Tarundeep Rai Praveen Yadav Women's Individual Deepika Kumari Mixed Team Deepika Kumari Atanu Das Athletics A total of 19 Indian athletes so far have achieved qualification for the Tokyo Olympics either by reaching the qualifying marks or by world ranking in the following track and field events: Track and Road events Men's 400m Huddle

MP Jabir Men's 4x400m Relay

Muhammed Anas Yahiya Noah Nirmal Tom Amoj Jacob Arokia Rajiv Men's 20KM Race Walk

Sandeep Kumar Rahul Rohila Irfan Kolothum Thodi Men's 3000M Steeplechase

Avinash Sable Women's 100M

Dutee Chand Women's 200M

Dutee Chand Women's 20 KM Race Walk

Priyanka Goswami Bhavna Jat Mixed 4x400m Relay

Team yet to be announced

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

Field Events



Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Shivpal Singh Men's Long Jump

Murali Sreeshankar Men's Shot Put

Tajindarpal Singh Toor Women's Discus Throw

Kamalpreet Kaur Seema Punia Women's Javelin Throw

Annu Rani Badminton Four Indian shuttlers have made their entry into the Tokyo Olympics, representing the country in three disciplines. Here's a look: Men's Singles Sai B Praneeth Men's Doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty



PV Sindhu

Women's Singles



PV Sindhu Boxing India is sending its biggest-ever boxing contingent in the Games at the Tokyo Olympics. A total of nine boxers earned their Olympic qualification during the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan in 2019. Here's a look: Men's 52KG - Flyweight Amit Panghal Men's 63KG - Lightweight Manish Kaushik Men's 69KG - Welterweight Vikas Krishan Men's 75KG - Middleweight Ashish Kumar Men's +91KG - Super Heavyweight Satish Kumar

Mary Kom

Women's 51KG - Flyweight



Mary Kom Women's 60KG - Lightweight Simranjit Kaur Women's 69KG - Welterweight Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75KG - Middleweight Pooja Rani Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza

Double Asian Games medallist equestrian Fouaad Mirza officially became the first Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, ending a wait spanning two decades in January 2020.



Fencing

Bhavani Devi

Tamil Nadu's CA Bhavani Devi has become the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games in March 2021. Bhavani Devi qualified through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method. She was ranked 45th and occupied one of the two available slots based on the ranking.



Women's Sabre CA Bhavani Devi Golf Only three Indians have so far qualified for Tokyo Olympics in golf. They have qualified directly among the top 60 eligible players for the men's and women's event. Here's a look: Men's Individual Anirban Lahiri Udayan Mane

Aditi Ashok

Women's Individual



Aditi Ashok Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.



Hockey On November 2, 2019, the Indian men's hockey and women's hockey teams ensured their berth at the Tokyo Olympics with their respective victories at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. Here's a look a the teams selected for the Tokyo Olympics: Men's Hockey Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh Standbys: Krishan Pathak (goalkeeper), Varun Kumar (defender) and Simranjit Singh (midfielder)

Indian men's hockey team





Women's Hockey

Goalkeeper: Savita Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi Standby: E Rajani Judo Indian judoka Sushila Devi is the only one who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the continental quota.

Sushila Devi

Women's 48 Kg



Sushila Devi Rowing India will be sending two rowers to the Tokyo Olympics, who will compete in the same category as pairs. It has qualified one boat in the men's lightweight double sculls for the Games by winning the silver medal and securing the first of three berths available at the 2021 FISA Asia & Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta in Tokyo.

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls



Arjun Lal Arvind Singh Sailing Indian sailors qualified one boat in each of the following classes through the 2018 Sailing World Championships, the class-associated Worlds, the 2018 Asian Games, and the continental regattas, marking the country's return to the sport for the first time since 2008. Men's Laser Vishnu Saravanan Men's 49er K.C. Ganapathy Varun Thakkar

Nethra Kumanan

Women's Laser Radial



Nethra Kumanan Shooting Shooting remains one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics, with 15 world-class shooters from the nation earning berths for Tokyo. Here's a look: Men's 10 M Air Rifle Divyansh Singh Panwar Deepak Kumar Women's 10 M Air Rifle Apurvi Chandela Elavenil Valarivan Men's 10 M Air Pistol Saurabh Chaudhary Abhishek Verma Women's 10 M Air Pistol Manu Bhaker Yashaswini Singh Deswal Men's 50 M Rifle 3 Position (Men's) Sanjeev Rajput Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Women's 50 M Rifle 3 Position Anjum Moudgil Tejaswini Sawant Women's 25 m Pistol Manu Bhaker Rahi Sarnobat Men's Skeet Angad Bajwa Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury





Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan

Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal Swimming

This is for the first time Indian swimmers have attained direct qualification for an Olympics, breaching the A standard time. At the same time, the female swimmer will receive entry via Universality Invitation.

Men's 100m Backstroke Srihari Nataraj Men's 200m Butterfly Sajan Prakash

Srihari Nataraj

Women's 100m Backstroke



Maana Patel Table Tennis For Indian paddlers, the wait to qualify for the Olympics was long and hard, given that it was only in March of this year that four players secured qualifications. Men's Singles Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Achanta Sharath Kamal Women's Singles Manika Batra Sutirtha Mukherjee

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal

Mixed Doubles



Achanta Sharath Kamal

Manika Batra Tennis India has so far entered two athletes into tennis by using Sania Mirza's protected ranking of 9 in women's doubles category.

Sania Mirza

Women's Doubles

Sania Mirza Ankita Raina Weightlifting



Mirabai Chanu

India has sent the lone entry of Mirabai Chanu for the Tokyo Olympics after the former World champion was placed second in the women's 49kg Absolute Ranking released by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF). Mirabai gathered 4133,6172 points to come second behind Chinese Hou Zhihui (4926, 4422) in the rankings published by the IWF on Friday. The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) sent Mirabai's entry after the confirmation of her place from the 'world' quota.



Wrestling India's Olympic contingent will have seven wrestlers who have shown an immense amount of promise. We take a look at the wrestlers who have qualified for the Games: Men's 57KG Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men's 65KG Bajrang Punia Men's 86KG Deepak Punia Women's 50KG Seema Bisla

Vinesh Phogat

Women's 53KG

