India competed at the Olympics for the first time during the 1900 Games in Paris. While the question of whether Norman Pritchard really represented India or Great Britain in Paris during the turn of the century is still unanswered, the country has been a regular participant at the Olympics ever since the 1920 Antwerp Games.



Over the course of the past 100 years and more India has won a total of 28 medals at the Olympics – including 2 silvers from Norman Pritchard which is debatable. While a majority of these medals have come in the hockey – a sport which the country dominated for years at the highest level, India has also won medals in sports like Shooting, Weightlifting, Wrestling and others.

But, where do these 28 medals puts India in the all-time Olympic medal tally?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 USA 1022 795 706 2523 2 Russia* 590 486 480 1556 3 Germany* 428 444 474 1346 4 Great Britain 263 295 293 851 5 China 224 167 155 546 6 France 212 241 263 716 7 Italy 206 178 193 577 8 Hungary 175 147 169 491 9 Australia 147 163 187 497 10 Sweden 145 170 179 494 53 India 9 7 12 28

*This list includes medals won by the predecessor of the currently playing NOCs.