Where does India rank in the all-time Olympic medal tally?

Olympics-Facts
Where do the 28 medals won by India put them in the all-time Olympic medal tally?
India competed at the Olympics for the first time during the 1900 Games in Paris. While the question of whether Norman Pritchard really represented India or Great Britain in Paris during the turn of the century is still unanswered, the country has been a regular participant at the Olympics ever since the 1920 Antwerp Games.
Over the course of the past 100 years and more India has won a total of 28 medals at the Olympics – including 2 silvers from Norman Pritchard which is debatable. While a majority of these medals have come in the hockey – a sport which the country dominated for years at the highest level, India has also won medals in sports like Shooting, Weightlifting, Wrestling and others.
But, where do these 28 medals puts India in the all-time Olympic medal tally?
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
1
|
USA
|
1022
|
795
|
706
|
2523
|
2
|
Russia*
|
590
|
486
|
480
|
1556
|
3
|
Germany*
|
428
|
444
|
474
|
1346
|
4
|
Great Britain
|
263
|
295
|
293
|
851
|
5
|
China
|
224
|
167
|
155
|
546
|
6
|
France
|
212
|
241
|
263
|
716
|
7
|
Italy
|
206
|
178
|
193
|
577
|
8
|
Hungary
|
175
|
147
|
169
|
491
|
9
|
Australia
|
147
|
163
|
187
|
497
|
10
|
Sweden
|
145
|
170
|
179
|
494
|
53
|
India
|
9
|
7
|
12
|
28
*This list includes medals won by the predecessor of the currently playing NOCs.