Where does India rank in the all-time Olympic medal tally?

Where do the 28 medals won by India put them in the all-time Olympic medal tally?

India Olympics Medals
Where is India ranked in terms of Olympic medals?

By

Abhijit Nair

Published: 9 July 2021 10:52 AM GMT

India competed at the Olympics for the first time during the 1900 Games in Paris. While the question of whether Norman Pritchard really represented India or Great Britain in Paris during the turn of the century is still unanswered, the country has been a regular participant at the Olympics ever since the 1920 Antwerp Games.

Over the course of the past 100 years and more India has won a total of 28 medals at the Olympics – including 2 silvers from Norman Pritchard which is debatable. While a majority of these medals have come in the hockey – a sport which the country dominated for years at the highest level, India has also won medals in sports like Shooting, Weightlifting, Wrestling and others.

But, where do these 28 medals puts India in the all-time Olympic medal tally?

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

USA

1022

795

706

2523

2

Russia*

590

486

480

1556

3

Germany*

428

444

474

1346

4

Great Britain

263

295

293

851

5

China

224

167

155

546

6

France

212

241

263

716

7

Italy

206

178

193

577

8

Hungary

175

147

169

491

9

Australia

147

163

187

497

10

Sweden

145

170

179

494

53

India

9

7

12

28

*This list includes medals won by the predecessor of the currently playing NOCs.


