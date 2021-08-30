WATCH: Sumit Antil lands gold with World Record breaking throw at Tokyo Paralympics

It's raining medals at the Tokyo Paralympics as India's ace javelin thrower Sumit Antil won the gold medal after shattering the World Record thrice, in quick succession, to create history and etch his name permanently in the annals of Indian sporting history. So far, India has been having a brilliant Monday with 4 medals already having arrived in the morning including a gold which was won by the 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara. Sumit's medal made it a double golden bonanza for the triumphant Indian contingent who has been shining with flying colours at the ongoing Paralympics.

Reminiscent immediately of Neeraj Chopra's gold medal winning stunt from the Tokyo Olympics, Sumit Antil as well, looked inspired as he began with a massive throw of 66.95 metre and shattered the World Record and took the top spot in his first throw in the Men's Javelin F64 event.

What a start to the evening @ParaAthletics session 🤩



Sumit Antil throws a World Record on the first throw of the day, can anyone top that?#ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/cLB5qHYQ61 — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 30, 2021

However, it was the fifth throw that ensured Sumit had the gold in his pocket as he shattered the World Record once more by launching his javelin high into the air and making it land at a whopping distance of 68.55 metre.

Causing sheer goosebumps, the 23-year-old para athlete from Haryana produced a heroic performance that was just enough to bring the gold - that too, a second one in the day!