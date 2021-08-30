Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil wins India's second Gold medal

Sumit Antil began the proceedings with a World Record throw. He managed to land 66.95m in his first throw and lead the way in 1st place. Sandeep Chaudhary was not far behind as he also threw 61m to come into 3rd place and begin the proceedings with a good performance.

The competition was not done at all as several other competitors were closing in near the 60m mark. Dulan Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka was in 2nd position with a throw of 62.11m. He was a strong contender to finish on the podium as well.

Sumit came back with another record breaking throw when he breached the 68m mark. It was a sublime throw from him who gave another statement of intent with his throw. Sandeep followed it up with his 2nd throw which was a foul.



The Australian javelin thrower Michael Burian came with a throw of 62.86 to leap into 2nd position. It was getting intense for the silver and bronze medal spots between all the competitors. Sumit threw 65.27 in his third throw and was being extremely consistent above the 65m mark. Dulan Kodithuwakku was inching closer and closer to the 65m mark and was fighting hard for the 2nd position. Sandeep came back in his 3rd throw with 62.20m which was just .6m off the 3rd place. Post the break, Sandeep continued to be frustrated and missed another chance to go into the top 3. He was just 1m shy of being in 3rd place. Sumit threw another 66m throw but his best was yet to come. On his 5th throw, he broke the WR for a third time when he threw 68.55m. He didn't seem to give up and continued with all his throw attempts.

