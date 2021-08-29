WATCH: Nishad Kumar jumps high to claim silver at Tokyo Paralympics

It has been a while since India saw their Sunday being clad in so much silver as Nishad Kumar, has now added to the medal tally of India at the Tokyo Paralympics by bagging a joint silver medal in the Men's high jump T47 event. Earlier in the day, table tennis ace, Bhavina Patel clinched a silver medal as well and set the mood for others to follow and Nishad did just that by notching a fantastic 2.06m in the finals of the high jump.

Competing in a pool of 10 contestants, Nishad Kumar successfully cleared his first attempt at 1.89m. It took two attempts for Nishad to clear the 1.98m boundary. He competed strongly against China's Chen Hongije and cleared 2.02m. Before long, Nishad cleared the 2.06m attempt, which was his personal best. Oozing great confidence and determination, Nishad was in fine form and delivered his jumps with style and precision that was enough to extend India's medal tally with another glistening silver.



However, America's Roderick Townsend cleared 2.09m and 2.12m attempts making a Paralympic record. After that, Townsend grew from strength to strength and even set the World Record by shattering the previous as he cleared a jump of 2.15m and took home the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Dallas Wise, also from USA kept at par with India's Nishad and therefore, was awarded the joint silver along with the talented Indian para athlete.

