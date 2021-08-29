Tokyo Olympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in men's high jump

Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar wins at the Toko Paralympics as he finished in the men's high jump T45 event as he cleared 2.06m in the finals

Competing in a pool of 10 contestants, Nishad Kumar successfully cleared his first attempt at 1.89m. It took two attempts for Nishad to clear the 1.98m boundary. He competed strongly against China's Chen Hongije and cleared 2.02m.

After the 2.02m attempts, USA's Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise took off. After Wise cleared an attempt of 2.06m. China's Hongije failed a 2.02m attempt, which assured Nishad a medal.

Nishad cleared 2.06m attempt, which was his personal best. meanwhile, Townsend cleared 2.09m and 2.12m attempt, making a Paralympic record.

Nishad and Wise remained tied at 2.06m attempts. Townsend meanwhile cleared the world record of 2.14m and registered a jump of 2.15m.

Another Indian, competing in the dame event, Ram Pal finished fifth with a best jump of 1.94m.

After being tied for silver with Wise in the second position and both were given silver medals.