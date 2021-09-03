Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Day 10, September 3 - Archer Harvinder Singh wins BRONZE - LIVE Updates, Scores, Result, Blog, Medal
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 9 of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Follow us for all the latest updates.
Live Updates
- 3 Sep 2021 12:53 PM GMT
Thank you for joining us today!
We hope you enjoyed our coverage and the events that brought glory to India throughout the day. See you tomorrow for the penultimate day of coverage!
- 3 Sep 2021 12:52 PM GMT
So Close yet so far for Soman Rana!
He was nearly there but it was the final few competitors who killed his chances of winning medal. Soman has done really well today despite the series of events not in his favour.
- 3 Sep 2021 12:35 PM GMT
Soman Rana in 3rd place with 1 competitor to go!
If the last competitor throws below 13.80, Soman will win bronze.
- 3 Sep 2021 12:31 PM GMT
What a dayy!!
After 2 quiet days, India has already won 3 medals today!!!
And we still have shot putter Soman Rana in contention. Can he make it 4??? Stay tuned to find out!
- 3 Sep 2021 12:23 PM GMT
HISTORICCC WIN!
This is a historic medal for India. Their first in archery at the Olympics or Paralympics, and it is not Deepika Kumari or Atanu Das, but HARWINDERRR SINGHHHHH who wins it!
- 3 Sep 2021 12:21 PM GMT
BRONZEEE FOR INDIAAAA!
Behold the shoot offf KINGGGG, everyoneeee!
Harvinder Singh shoots 10 in the shoot-off and clinches the bronze medal for INDIAAA!
- 3 Sep 2021 12:19 PM GMT
SHOOTTT OFFFF!
It's a 10 for Kim Min Su, and we have a shoot off for the Bronze medal.
Harvinder has already won two shoot off today, can he win one more???
Scores tied at 5-5 for now.
- 3 Sep 2021 12:18 PM GMT
Is it a 9 or a 10 for the South Korean?
If its a 9 India wins, if its a 10 we are on for a shootoff!
- 3 Sep 2021 12:15 PM GMT
The fourth set is tied
The fourth set is tied at 25-25.
India leads 5-3 and Harvinder needs just a tie in the final set to win the Bronze medal. PRESSURE ON!!!!
- 3 Sep 2021 12:13 PM GMT
Harvinder takes back the lead
The Indian wins the third set 28-25, and Harvinder takes India to a 4-2 lead!!!!
Just one set away from a BRONZE MEDALLL!