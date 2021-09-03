Tokyo Paralympics: Prachi Yadav qualifies for the final of Canoe Sprint

Hailing from Bhopal, Prachi Yadav turned heads around as she qualified for the Women's VL2 200m final sprint at the Sea Forest Waterway in Japan.

Competing alongside five players in the semis, Yadav finished at the third position with a timing of 1.07:397, which was +6.230 mins behind Great Britain's Jeanette Chippington, who finished at the top position, clocking 1.01:167.





Yadav was a champion para-swimmer for India switched to para canoe after her coach suggested it because she had a better chance of getting to the Paralympics. Prachi has long arms, and the coach thought this would serve her well as a paddler.

Paris 2024 was a long-term goal for Prachi. However, because of COVID, she got lucky with an extra year to prepare and qualified for Tokyo Paralympics because of the cancellation of a qualifying event for this years' game. She earned qualifications based on her participation in 2019.