Tokyo Paralympics: Prachi Yadav qualifies for Canoe sprint event Semi-final

India's Prachi Yadav on Thursday qualified for the Semi-final of canoe sprint event in women's Va'a single 200m at the Tokyo Paralympics here.

The 26-year-old from Bhopal recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds - 13.014 seconds behind leader Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (58.084s) in class VL2 heat 1 at the Sea Forest Waterway here.

The semifinal will be held on Friday. Yadav, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level as well but took up canoeing on the recommendation of her coach Virender Kumar.