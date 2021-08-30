Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Javelin Thrower Devendra Jhajharia wins silver medal
The 40-year-old won the medal with a throw of 64.35m in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 category at the Tokyo Paralympics
India's Devendra Jhajharia has won the silver medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 category at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Devendra secured the silver medal with a throw of 64.35m. In the process, he also improved on his personal best of 63.97m which was previously a World and Paralympic record.
Devendra Jhajharia started off with a 60.28m throw and improved slightly in his second attempt with an effort of 60.62. He made a massive push in his third attempt as he improved his personal best, with a throw of 64.35m. After the first three attempts, Devendra was ranked second amongst all the nine athletes.
His third and fourth attempts were rather tamed as he didn't cross the 60m mark in both the efforts and he stepped out of the bounds intentionally as he didn't want to register those attempts.
At the same event, India's Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal with a throw of 64.01m. Dinesh Priyan of Sri Lanka won the gold medal with a best throw of 67.79m and set a new Paralympic and World Record which was previously held by Devendra Jhajharia at the Rio Paralympics.