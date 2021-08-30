India's Sundar Singh Gurjar has won the bronze medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 category at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Sundar Singh secured the bronze medal with a throw of 64.01m in his fifth attempt which was also his season-best.

Sundar Singh started off with a 62.26m effort but didn't improve on his second effort with a throw of 60.20m. He stepped out of the bounds in his third attempt as he hadn't improved on his previous two attempts. After the first three attempts, Sundar was ranked fourth amongst all the nine athletes and needed to improve in his next three attempts to have a chance of winning a medal.

BRONZE FOR SUNDAR SINGH GURJAR 🥉#SundarSinghGurjar finished 3rd in Men's Javelin Throw F46 with his best attempt of 64.01 to win the 4th medal of the morning for India. 🇮🇳#Athletics | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/M6V4UA4gpF — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 30, 2021

His fourth attempt wasn't the best one but he improved massively in his fifth attempt with a throw of 64.01m which put him in the third position. Sundar couldn't complete his final attempt as he wasn't able to get the correct momentum in his run-up and stepped over the line. However, Sundar had already secured the bronze medal before his final attempt as his closest competitor, Guillermo Gonzalez from Cuba, didn't improve on his final attempt and his best throw of 63.30 was only good enough for a fourth-place finish.



At the same event, India's Devendra Jhajharia secured the silver medal with a best throw of 64.35m, while the gold medal was won by Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyan whose throw of 67.79m set a new Paralympic and World Record.