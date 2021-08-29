Tokyo Paralympics - Day 5, August 29th - Bhavina Patel clinches historic silver - LIVE Updates, Scores, Blog, Medal

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 5 of the Tokyo Paralympics!

It's a much-awaited Sunday on the calendar once again as the morning mood is set to be adorned with a medal courtesy Gujarat's table tennis star, Bhavina Patel's Gold Medal clash against Chinese top seed Zhou Ying. Bhavina has been enjoying a phenomenal streak at her debut outing at the Games as she has taken down former Paralympic medallists with sheer style and class.

She stands to create history once again as she goes for gold against Ying - a player she is yet to get a game off against. But Bhavina has made the impossible very much possible at the Games and therefore a high-octane clash is expected in the Finals as well!

The day will start with women's compound archer Jyoti Baliyan, who finished 15th in the ranking round competing in the Round of 32 tomorrow. She will face Kerrie-Louise Leonard. Jyoti will then pair up with Rakesh Kumar in Compound Mixed Team event.

Other than that, three Indian athletes – F52 Discus Thrower Vinod Kumar and T47 High Jumpers Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal will be in action in their respective finals.

Follow ALL our LIVE UPDATES here: