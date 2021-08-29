Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics - Day 5, August 29th - Bhavina Patel clinches historic silver - LIVE Updates, Scores, Blog, Medal
A blockbuster Sunday is on the cards at the Tokyo Paralympics as Bhavina Patel will vie for gold and Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal will be in medal contention.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 5 of the Tokyo Paralympics!
It's a much-awaited Sunday on the calendar once again as the morning mood is set to be adorned with a medal courtesy Gujarat's table tennis star, Bhavina Patel's Gold Medal clash against Chinese top seed Zhou Ying. Bhavina has been enjoying a phenomenal streak at her debut outing at the Games as she has taken down former Paralympic medallists with sheer style and class.
She stands to create history once again as she goes for gold against Ying - a player she is yet to get a game off against. But Bhavina has made the impossible very much possible at the Games and therefore a high-octane clash is expected in the Finals as well!
The day will start with women's compound archer Jyoti Baliyan, who finished 15th in the ranking round competing in the Round of 32 tomorrow. She will face Kerrie-Louise Leonard. Jyoti will then pair up with Rakesh Kumar in Compound Mixed Team event.
Other than that, three Indian athletes – F52 Discus Thrower Vinod Kumar and T47 High Jumpers Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal will be in action in their respective finals.
- 29 Aug 2021 2:41 AM GMT
Second Indian woman to win a Paralympic medal and the first to win a silver!
Read on to find out about this exceptional achievement of Bhavina Patel today!
- 29 Aug 2021 2:39 AM GMT
Moment of great pride for India as Bhavina goes ahead to do the impossible!
It's a watershed moment in the history of Indian para sports and table tennis in the country!
- 29 Aug 2021 2:36 AM GMT
Could we have asked for a better start to National Sports Day? We think not!
From Paralympic medallist to another - Deepa to Bhavina!
- 29 Aug 2021 2:32 AM GMT
Hello, women power, once again!
Bit of a trend going on, eh? Ahem!
- 29 Aug 2021 2:26 AM GMT
Bhavina becomes the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics!
After having put on a regal show fit for true champions, Bhavina is crowned with the silver as she becomes the second woman from India to clinch a Paralympic medal!
- 29 Aug 2021 2:22 AM GMT
Nobody, we repeat, nobody except Zhou Ying has been able to tame Bhavina Patel here!
Bhavina creates history with a stunning display of table tennis over the last few days that has reaped a glittering and glistening silver for all her efforts!
- 29 Aug 2021 2:20 AM GMT
Bhavina Patel wins the silver - a Cinderella story, much?
Bhavina Patel sets the ball rolling by winning India its very first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics! What a fantastic start to the Sunday!!