Tokyo Paralympics: Discus thrower Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal

India's F52 Discus Thrower, Vinod Kumar, has won the bronze medal with a best throw of 19.91m at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The 41-year-old also set the Asian continental record on his way to the podium.

Vinod Kumar started off with an average 17.46m throw but kept improving with each passing throw. His next three throws read 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m before coming up with the massive 19.91m in his fourth and set an Asian Record.

Discus Thrower Vinod Kumar

This medal more or less assured him of a medal and a further throw of 19.81m in his final attempt, just showcased how much he has improved.



Piotr Kosewicz of Poland took home the gold with 20.02m, while Velimir Sandor of Croatia won the silver with 19.98m.

Vinod Kumar's bronze is the third medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympics, after both Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar won silver medals in table tennis and high jump respectively.