Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics - Day 3, August 27 - Bhavina eyes quarter-final spot, Tek Chand in action - LIVE updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Action-packed day ahead for India as Bhavina Patel, Jaideep Deswal, Sakina Khatun get ready to clinch glory in Tokyo.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics!
The third day of the Tokyo Paralympics promises to be action-packed as India has a busy day ahead and a chance to open their medal book tally at the quadrennial event.
The Indian 5-member archery team featuring top para archers like Jyoti Baliyan, Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami will be starting their campaign in their individual ranking round events.
Bhavina Patel, the star table tennis player, will look to keep her winning streak going after a fantastic victory against Megan Shackleton in the final Group A match. Patel will play her Round of 16 match against Brazil's Joyce de Oliveira to book a spot in the quarters.
Later in the day, powerlifters Sakina Khatun (Women's 50 kg) and Jaideep Deswal (Men's 65kg) will take the stage. Other than this, Tek Chand, who was the flag-bearer for India at the Tokyo Paralympics, will take part in shot put and is considered a medal hopeful by people here.
Follow ALL our LIVE UPDATES here:
Live Updates
- 27 Aug 2021 2:52 AM GMT
Read on to get a feel of the match that just transpired!
Bhavinaben was exceptional - from start to finish and we are completely in awe of her skills right now! Read the full match report of the Round of 16 clash here!
- 27 Aug 2021 2:50 AM GMT
History has been made here!
With this comprehensive victory, Bhavina becomes the first Indian para TT player to make it to the quarter-final stages of the Paralympics! Goosebumps, right!
- 27 Aug 2021 2:45 AM GMT
Bhavina does it - through to the quarter-finals!!
BRILLIANT PERFORMANCE FROM BHAVINA PATEL AS SHE CRUISES INTO THE QUARTER-FINALS IN HER DEBUT PARALYMPICS!
Bhavina seals the deal in 22 minutes, 12-10, 13-11, 11-6!
- 27 Aug 2021 2:43 AM GMT
There is no stopping Bhavinaben today!
Bhavina looks very settled in at the moment as even this game is seeing a lot of demanding rallies of 14 shots too!
She has the comfortable lead at 8-6! Few points away from quarter-finals now!
- 27 Aug 2021 2:41 AM GMT
We are into Game 3 now!
Joyce once again starts strong but she is yet to find the answers to Bhavina's attacks.
The veteran Indian paddler swiftly takes the lead at 4-3!
- 27 Aug 2021 2:39 AM GMT
Comeback Queen, Bhavina, all hail!
Bhavina is on fire today as she pulls off a stunning comeback in tight pressure to clinch Game 2 as well, 13-11!!