Tokyo Paralympics - Day 3, August 27 - Bhavina eyes quarter-final spot, Tek Chand in action - LIVE updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics!

The third day of the Tokyo Paralympics promises to be action-packed as India has a busy day ahead and a chance to open their medal book tally at the quadrennial event.

The Indian 5-member archery team featuring top para archers like Jyoti Baliyan, Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami will be starting their campaign in their individual ranking round events.

Bhavina Patel, the star table tennis player, will look to keep her winning streak going after a fantastic victory against Megan Shackleton in the final Group A match. Patel will play her Round of 16 match against Brazil's Joyce de Oliveira to book a spot in the quarters.

Later in the day, powerlifters Sakina Khatun (Women's 50 kg) and Jaideep Deswal (Men's 65kg) will take the stage. Other than this, Tek Chand, who was the flag-bearer for India at the Tokyo Paralympics, will take part in shot put and is considered a medal hopeful by people here.

Follow ALL our LIVE UPDATES here: