Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavinaben Patel storms into women's singles Semi-final

The Indian table tennis star Bhavinaben Patel has stormed into the Semi-final of women's Class 4 singles at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. She defeated the reigning Paralympics Champion Borislava Peric of Serbia 3-0 in straight games to enter the Semi-final.

Bhavinaben Patel started made her intentions clear early on winning the first game 11-5 in no time. The 34-year-old did not give even a sniff to Borislava Peric as she wrapped it up in a mere 5 minutes.

The second game was no different as the Bhavina forced the Serbian to play to her strengths, and raced to an 11-6 win in the blink of an eye. While Peric did try her best to pull things back in the third game, Bhavina was just too hot to handle as the Gujarat woman as she won the final game 11-7 in six minutes.

With this win, Bhavinaben Patel has become the first Indian para-table tennis player to qualify for the Semi-final at the Paralympics.



The final scoreline read 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.