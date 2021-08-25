Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics Day 1, 25th August: Sonalben Patel loses her first match - LIVE Updates, blog
Kickstarting action for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics will be medal hopeful paddlers from Gujarat - Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel.
Welcome to the LIVE blog of The Bridge for Day 1 of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Sonalben Patel, who is ranked World No. 19 and placed in Group D of the Class 3 event, lost a closely fought encounter 2-3 against the 2016 silver medallist Li Qian.
Following Sonalben's outing, World No. 8 Bhavina Patel, who is placed in Group A of the Class 4 event will be facing China's Zhou Ying - a 2-time Paralympic champion at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games. The match is expected to commence at 8:50 am IST.
- 25 Aug 2021 3:11 AM GMT
Both Bhavina and Sonal Patel train under the same coach!
You might know that both Bhavina and Sonal Patel come from the state of Gujarat. But, did you know that they both train under the same coach?
Yes, they train under Mr Lalan Doshi at the Blind People Association in Ahmedabad.
- 25 Aug 2021 3:06 AM GMT
DID YOU KNOW?
Bhavinaben Patel had become the first Indian paddler to qualify for the Paralympics during the 2016 Rio Games. However, she could travel and compete in Rio due to some paperwork issues by the national federation.
- 25 Aug 2021 3:03 AM GMT
Bhavinaben Patel up next!
The World number 8 in Class 4, Bhavinaben Patel will be up next in action at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. She will be up against two time Paralympics Champion Zhou Ying of China.
The match is expected to commence at 8:50 am IST. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
- 25 Aug 2021 2:51 AM GMT
Missing out on the win by a whisker, Sonal kept absolutely toe-to-toe against Qian and displayed her hunger for winning!
- 25 Aug 2021 2:49 AM GMT
Hearty start to the day for Indian paralympians with Sonalben!
Sonalben may have lost her opening Group match but she showed the world the mettle she is made of and where her true passion lies as she looked unfazed for most part of the game against the veteran paddler from China!
You go, Sonal!
- 25 Aug 2021 2:47 AM GMT
Li Qian wins the match despite a powerful effort from Sonalben!
Sonalben, in her debut match, was full of grit and determination, giving in her all but her 2-time Paralympic medallist opponent from China, Li Qian managed to get the better of her at the very last minute to win, 3-2!
The final score: 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11, 4-11.
- 25 Aug 2021 2:45 AM GMT
Very narrow miss by Sonal!
Li Qian uses her experience and gets the better of Sonal to clinch the final game, 4-11!
- 25 Aug 2021 2:44 AM GMT
Rallies are getting tense now with both players looking full of nerves as we are down to the last few crucial points here!
- 25 Aug 2021 2:43 AM GMT
Sonal gives it her all now!
Sonalben is putting in every effort to stave off the attack from the Li Qian side but the Chinese is being simply relentless now as she races ahead to a 3-7 lead!