Welcome to the LIVE blog of The Bridge for Day 1 of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Sonalben Patel, who is ranked World No. 19 and placed in Group D of the Class 3 event, lost a closely fought encounter 2-3 against the 2016 silver medallist Li Qian.



Following Sonalben's outing, World No. 8 Bhavina Patel, who is placed in Group A of the Class 4 event will be facing China's Zhou Ying - a 2-time Paralympic champion at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games. The match is expected to commence at 8:50 am IST.

Follow our LIVE updates here: