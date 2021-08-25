Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavinaben Patel beaten by China's Zhou Ying in table tennis

Indian para paddler and World no.8 Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel, who is placed in Group A of the Class 4 event, loses 0-3 to two-time Paralympic champion China's Zhou Ying in her opening game of para table tennis on Wednesday at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Ying took an early lead over Bhavinaben in Game 1. A 13-shot rally between the two ensued the Chinese having the upper hand. A smooth lead of 7-1 over the Indian paddler took Ying to confidently win the first game 11-3 in just five minutes.





Bhavinaben attempted a comeback in the second game, but here again, she fell flat responding to her supreme opponent. At one point, Bhavinaben closed in at 5-6, picking up three consecutive points. However, it went in vain as Ying always had an edge over her. Eventually, Ying bagged the game by 11-9.



In the third game, good exchanges of rallies followed up between the two contestants. But Ying looked composed and was a tough nut to be cracked by Sonalben, who was trailing 2-6. Ying settled the match in the third game by winning it 11-3.

Earlier, India's Sonalben Patel put up an enthralling show, yet lose to China's Li Qian by 2-3. The Indian world no. 19 took the match to the decider, where she finished 11-9, 2-11, 17-15, 7-11, 4-11.