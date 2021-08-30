Missed medal in Rio by 52 seconds, Sundar Gurjar fulfils his Paralympic medal dream in Tokyo

With India racking up medals in quick succession, another one is added to the kitty as Sundar Gurjar wins the bronze medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F46, just behind his compatriot Devendra Jhajharia who clinched the silver in the same event. This is not only a proud moment for the country but also for the athlete as he had the determination to not repeat what had happened five years ago in Rio.

🔥Devendra Jhajharia grabs #Silver and Sundar Singh Gurjar claims #Bronze as India dominate the podium in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final taking India's tally to 7 pic.twitter.com/7psG5e7p82 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 30, 2021

52 seconds may not seem much, barely a minute, but these seconds cost Gurjar's dreams at the Rio Paralympics in 2016. The javelin thrower was just 52 seconds late to reach the call and that was enough to get him disqualified. Years of hard work were turned futile in a matter of mere seconds. This had broken Gurjar mentally and he was on the verge of quitting the sport. But his coach had other plans. With counselling sessions, the para-athlete was on his road to recovery, and before he knew it, he was back to his sparkling best.

