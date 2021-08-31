India reach double-digit medal tally for the first time in Paralympics history

Prior to the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, numerous pundits and well-wishers were predicting a double-digit medal haul for the country. By just the seventh day of this year's games, the Indian contingent has managed to prove these predictions. It is certainly a historic moment as this is the first time the country's para-athletes have done something like this. To put things into perspective, India had previously won a total of 12 Paralympic medals over the span of 11 editions, since the games' debut in 1960.

Just as at Rio 2016, #IND have 2️⃣ athletes in the podium places in Men's High Jump T63 Final! 🔥🔥



Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar have won #silver and #bronze medals respectively, taking 🇮🇳's medal tally into double figures! 😍#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/HSadcK8Nnt — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 31, 2021

The country's Paralympics success had started in the year 1972 when swimmer Murlikant Petkar won gold to give India its first-ever medal at the games. From then, the country could win 11 more medals, thanks to athletes like Devendra Jhajharia, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Deepa Malik.

