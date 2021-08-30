Avani Lekhara's gold medal is redemption for India's shooting performance in Olympics — Joydeep Karmakar

On Monday, the 19-year-old Avani Lekhara created history when she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics after dominating in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo, Japan.



The Jaipur-born shooter's final score of 249.6 was equal to the world record and a new Paralympic record.



Speaking of her success, former Olympian shooter Joydeep Karmakar feels elated following an unsatisfactory result by the Indian shooting team at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. In an exclusive conversation with The Bridge, Karmakar lent his perspective on the big win on Monday.



"This is the moment we were waiting for a long time. It's definitely a little bit of redemption from the shooting team's performance at the Olympics. This is simply phenomenal that Avani won a gold medal at the age of just 19. She met with an accident at the age of 11, and not only did she adopted to her new life, but in the last nine years, she became an expert in shooting. This is huge," says Karmakar.