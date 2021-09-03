Harvinder Singh: India's first-ever archer to win a medal either at the Olympics or Paralympics

Indian archer Harvinder Singh scripted history after winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Harvinder becomes the first-ever Indian athlete to win a medal in archery either at the Olympics or the Paralympics. His victory took India's overall medal tally to 13 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Competing in the Men's Individual Recurve Open category, Harvinder Singh defeated South Korea's Su Min Kim to win the medal in a dramatic fashion. Harvinder won the opening set but the South Korean came back stronger to win the second set. Harvinder then once again took the lead in the third set and just needed to win one more set for the bronze medal but the Korean had other ideas as he tied the third set and won the final set which eventually took the match to a shoot-off. The Korean went first and hit an 8, whereas Harvinder responded in a fantastic manner as he's done throughout the tournament in shoot-off stages, with a perfect 10, and claimed the bronze medal.



Harvinder, who was diagnosed with a limb deficiency when he was one year old, can be considered as the shoot-off king as he's consistently put up his best in those stages at the Tokyo Paralympics. After the ranking round, Harvinder has competed in five matches including the bronze medal match and three of them went to a shoot-off and he managed to win all three of them.

Harvinder has surely brought a lot of joy to the archery contingent of India as he ended the country's long wait for a medal.

Remember the name, Harvinder Singh!!