Tokyo Paralympics: Harvinder Singh wins bronze, India's first-ever medal in archery

Indian archer Harvinder Singh wins the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men's individual recurve event on Friday.

Up against South Korea's Su Min Kim, Singh started with a 10 in Set 1, followed by a 7 and 9, to win it 26-24.

In the second set 2, he shot 8, 10 and 9, but lost to Kim's 29 against 27. In the next set, a 10, 10 and 8 was good enough to claim a lead over Kim by 28-25.

In Set 4, Harvinder's 9, 9 and 7 fell short by 1 point and points were shared by both at 25-25.

Into the final game, Harvinder raked up 26 points but Kim's star arrow gave him a lead by 27-26, which led the match into a shoot-off.

In the shoot off, Kim hit 8, but Harvinder won the bronze by 10.

This is India's first ever medal in archery at Paralympics.

Earlier, Harvinder Harvinder lost to USA's Kevin Mather in the semifinals.