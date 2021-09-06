Game of Thrones actor wins Paralympics badminton medal in Tokyo

A handful of minds who followed the Indian badminton contingent at the Tokyo Paralympic Games might remember the name, Krysten Coombs. A British by nationality Coombs competed in the men's singles SH6 category – the same as India's Krishna Nagar, in Tokyo.



In fact, why this name would be more familiar to Indians is because Krishna Nagar defeated Krysten Coombs to break his semifinal jinx and move into the final of SH6 singles at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

While Krishna then went on to clinch the gold medal for India, Coombs went on to win his bronze medal encounter in 44 minutes for Great Britain.

If you remember Krysten Coombs from the Paralympics, then it is wonderful. But, there is a chance that you might know him from before if you are a hardcore pop culture fan.

Yes, Krysten Coombs acted in the popular television series Game of Thrones, much before making his way into the Paralympics.

Coombs played a cameo role in the second episode of season 4 titled 'The Lion and the Rose.'

The Paralympics bronze medallist then played the role of Balon Greyjoy in the reenactment of the War of Kings along with other short-statured actors. This particular sequence happened during King Joffery's wedding to Margaery Tyrell.

Game of Thrones is a drama series based on the book 'A Song of Ice and Fire'. It first aired in the year 2011.