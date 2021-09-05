Krishna Nagar finally breaks his semi-finals jinx to claim gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Indian shuttler Krishan Nagar beats Hong Kong's beats Kai Man Chu to win Gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SH3 on Sunday. He beat his rival 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the final.

Nagar made his country and his family proud today on the way to winning a historic Paralympics gold. The 22-year-old world number 2 ranked superstar finally overcame his Achilles heal and made it to the finals after a huge semi-finals victory over Brit Krysten Coombs.





The World Championship and Asian Championship bronze medalist has been close to tasting victory before but could never quite get over the hurdle, losing in the semi-finals on both occasions. Those semi-finals losses haunted him as he vowed to finally lay the ghost of his defeats to rest at the Tokyo Paralympics. "People have a lot of expectations, but the only expectation I have from myself is that I cross the semifinal hurdle and give myself a shot at winning the gold medal. Both in Asian Games and World Championships, I lost in the semifinal. It is kind of an Achilles heel, and I want to overcome that," Krishna described his goal going into the Tokyo Paralympics.

🥇 GOLD FOR KRISHNA NAGAR 🥇#KrishnaNagar takes the Men's Singles SH6 title to win the 2nd Badminton gold medal for India at the #TokyoParalympics.#ParaBadminton | #Gold | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/WWtM50V1CO — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 5, 2021