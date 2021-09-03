Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara becomes the first woman and second Indian to win multiple medals in a single Paralympics

Avani Lekhara added yet another medal to her historic Tokyo Paralympics campaign by finishing 3rd in the R8 50m rifle 3P SH1 event. Avani made an amazing comeback after slipping to 6th position after six series before going on a streak to claim the bronze with a total of 445.9 points. The 19-year-old scripted history by becoming the first woman to claim multiple medals in a single edition of the Paralympics while also being the second Indian after track and field Paralympian Joginder Singh Bedi to claim the historic feat.



Avani earlier finished in 2nd position in the qualification round, as she shot a total of 388, 393 and 395 in Kneeling, Prone and Standing rounds. The qualification round put her in a good position for the finals as she went into it in blistering hot form. She eventually lost out to Paralympics champion and former world record holder China's Zhang Cuiping, who won gold with a total score of 457.9 while setting a new Paralympics record. Natascha Hiltrop of Germany claimed the silver with a total score of 457.1.



Avani Lekhara is a name you will not forget anytime soon, as you will see the 19-year-old as a regular fixture on the podium in future editions. She will only get sharper and better with age and experience.