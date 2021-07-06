Top
Tennis

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna vs Andreja Klepač/Jean-Julien Rojer - Round of 16, LIVE updates, score results, blog

Sailing into the third round of the Wimbledon Championships Mixed Doubles event, Mirza-Bopanna will take on the 14th seeded combo of Klepač-Julien Rojer for a place in the quarter-finals.

2021 Wimbledon Championships Mixed Doubles
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-06T15:34:16+05:30

Looking to keep their momentum high, the veteran Indian tennis duo of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will lock horns with the Slovenian-Dutch combo of Andreja Klepač and Jean-Julien Rojer. We are set to watch this exciting clash as Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will step onto Court 2 of the All England Club, Wimbledon, and vie for a place in the quarter-finals and stay on course to win a maiden title at the Big W.

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of the third-round clash between Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Andreja Klepač-Jean-Julien Rojer. Follow all our updates here:

Live Updates

Tennis Wimbledon Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna 
