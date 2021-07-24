Tennis
Tokyo Olympics: Tennis LIVE Day 1, July 24 — Sumit Nagal to debut against Denis Istomin - Updates, score, results, blog
Set to debut at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal will fancy his chances against Denis Istomin in the first round clash.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Tennis on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Quite the late and surprise entry at the Tokyo Olympics, India's Sumit Nagal had the stars aligning for him when he earned a last-minute Tokyo seat and qualified for the Men's Singles tennis event at the quadrennial Games. Set to debut now, the 23-year-old Sumit Nagal will be facing Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in his opening round clash. If Sumit manages to play at a quality level today, he will be sailing into the 2nd round where a potential clash against World No. 2 Russian Daniil Medvedev awaits him.
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 24 July 2021 3:10 AM GMT
Recently, Sumit Nagal was all praises for 6-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza! Mirza has paired up with Ankita Raina and will be playing in the Women's Doubles event.
- 24 July 2021 3:07 AM GMT
Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin to play on Court 10 of Ariake Tennis Park
Sumit Nagal and Denis Istomin haven't met previously in their career - this will be their very first meeting.
Nagal, who is currently the World No. 160 is the preferred candidate in this clash but Istomin has been a former World No. 33 and therefore, Nagal needs to be careful!
- 24 July 2021 2:55 AM GMT
All eyes on Sumit Nagal as he makes his Tokyo debut!
India's Sumit Nagal is slated to go up against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the first round clash of the men's singles in tennis at the Tokyo Olympics. It remains to be seen what tricks Nagal will have up his sleeve today as he makes his Tokyo Olympics debut!