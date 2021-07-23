Tokyo Olympics: Tennis Day 1, July 24 - Sumit Nagal to headline first round action - Preview, schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch

For Indian tennis fans, Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics will feature youngster Sumit Nagal in the first round action at the Ariake Tennis Park, as he takes on Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. Gaining a last-minute entry into the Tokyo Games, Sumit Nagal will be playing his first-ever Olympics at Tokyo and has to brave past the former World No. 33 Uzbek, Istomin to guarantee a place in the second round.

Set to be the second match on Court 10 at the Ariake Tennis Park, Sumit Nagal will lock horns with Denis Istomin and vie for a spot in the second round of the Tokyo Olympics and can potentially face World No. 2 Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Sumit Nagal (Source: EPS)

To be honest, the current World No. 160, Sumit Nagal hasn't enjoyed a good season in 2021 and has a 18-17 win-loss record in both the main as well as the Challenger tour circuits. Nagal, who became the talk-of-the-town after he took a set off Roger Federer in the opening round match at the 2019 US Open, is also currently nursing a minor injury -which might pose as a problem.



However, his Uzbek opponent, Denis Istomin isn't having the best of years either and has a 14-19 win-loss record this season. Having been a World No. 33 at one point, the 34-year-old has slipped down the rankings now to a lowly No. 197 and is seemingly struggling to find form and consistency on the court. If the stars align properly and Nagal can bring some of his good tennis - packed in with authoritative forehands - into play, then he can pose a stiff challenge to the older, Istomin and hopefully, carry on into the second round and face-off against Daniil Medvedev.



Schedule and When to Watch?

The venue for all tennis matches will be the hard courts of the Ariake Tennis Park where all the exciting action will unfurl.

Men's Singles - First Round



Sumit Nagal v Denis Istomin not before 7:30 AM IST on 24th July, 2021