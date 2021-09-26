My son told me yesterday to come back with the trophy — Sania Mirza after winning Ostrava Open

India's tennis star Sania Mirza won her first title of the year on Sunday at the Ostrava Open, pairing up with China's Zhang Shuai in the women's doubles event.



Mirza had not won any title since the Hobart Open in January 2020, when she returned to the court post the birth of her son.

Sania and Zhang beat third seed USA's Kaitlyn Christian and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe in the final by 6-3, 6-2.

SANIA CLAIMS OSTRAVA TITLE 🔥 Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Zhang Shuai beat USA's Kaitlyn Christian and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe to win the women's doubles crown at the #OstravaOpen . Score: 6-3, 6-2 @MirzaSania | #Tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/v95jcicLXX

In the post-match presentation ceremony, an elated Mirza said, "My child told me yesterday Mumma come back with the trophy.. So I had to do it today"



Sania Mirza is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The two were blessed with Izhaan on October 30, 2018 and the two-year-old often pops up on the tennis star's social media.



This is Sania Mirza's 43rd WTA title and her first 500 level title which she won after her maternity break.



Mirza and Zhang paired up for the first time in 2021. They played the Luxembourg Open last week, where they had reached the quarterfinals.

