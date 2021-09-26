Sania Mirza wins Ostrava Open, her first title in 2021

India's ace female tennis player Sania Mirza lifted her first title of the year at the Ostrava Open as she paired up with China's Zhang Shuai in women's doubles to beat USA's Kaitlyn Christian and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe in the final on Sunday.

Sania, who played her second final this year since the Cleveland Championships last month, beat her opponents in straight sets by 6-3, 6-2.

Mirza won title after a span of 617 days since she won the last time at the Hobart Open in January 2020, when she returned to the tennis court post her maternity break. The second-seeded Indo-Chinese pair had their third-seeded opponent on their backfoot from the very beginning of the match.

Though things were levelled up at 2-2 in the first game, Sania and Zhang earned a breakpoint to lead 4-2 and eventually win the first set at 6-3.

Mirza and Zhang paired up for the first time in 2021.



