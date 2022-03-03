"Players are getting affected": Rohan Bopanna weighs in on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, it has had a global impact and both Russia and Belarus is being suspended from various international sporting tournaments for their atrocious actions in waging war against their neighbour and breaching the Olympic truce.

In an interaction with WION, Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna shared his views on the situation and how it affects the players, ahead of India's Davis Cup tie against Denmark on March 4th-5th at New Delhi.

Bopanna said, "Every time there is a war-like situation in any country it affects the athletes of those countries. Players can't do much about the situation, unfortunately. War situation is never easy for any athlete or any person."

The International Tennis Federation (ITF), WTA, ATP has asked the Russian and Belarusian players, including current World No.1 Daniil Medvedev to play under neutral flags in the various events but they have been barred from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean Kings Cup.



Bopanna feels the ITF has taken the right decision by not banning the players and letting them continue under a neutral flag. He said, " According to me it is not the right decision to ban the players. It is very difficult for the players to go through such a situation, whichever country they are from."

Many Russian tennis players and athletes from other sports too have called for peace and the end of the ongoing war.



Bopanna said sports has the power to heal and athletes spread that message across the globe. "Sport brings in great culture, great friendship and peace and that's what the world needs today," concluded Bopanna.